John Wick Stash Book Collection Is Loaded With SteelBook 4K Blu-rays

A new 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray collection of the first three films in the John Wick franchise has launched that includes SteelBooks in a secret stash book design that appears to include photos and artwork. It might be a bit early to get into a collection of this caliber with John Wick 4 on the horizon, but the John Wick 1-3 Stash Book Collection is certainly temping.

This gorgeous collection is a Best Buy exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $79.99 with a release date set for February 28th 2023. it's the coolest John Wick exclusive Blu-ray release that we've seen outside of the Walmart exclusive John Wick: Chapter 3 Adjudicator coin edition. That version is long gone, but keep in mind that Walmart has also recently released an exclusive Blu-ray edition of Chapters 1-3 that includes a set of playing cards that appear in John Wick 4. They've also released a Blu-ray of Chapter 3 – Parabellum that includes a discount on tickets for the new film when it hits theaters this March.

Lionsgate describes JW4: "John Wick takes on his most lethal adversaries yet in the upcoming fourth installment of the series. With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin." The film promises to be the most action-packed installment yet according to star Keanu Reeves:

"John Wick 4 is the hardest movie I've ever made," Reeves told Brazil's Omelete during a post-panel discussion at CCXP 2022. "In terms of action, it's the hardest film I've ever made. But that's what makes it good."

Note that the John Wick franchise is getting a TV expansion in the form of the spinoff series The Continental, which follows the infamous assassins world hotel. There's also a movie spinoff in the works called Ballerina that will star Ana De Armas, who recently teased a big fight scene with Reeves.

Starring Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, and a cast that includes Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown, Natalia Tena, Marko Zaror, and Ian McShane, John Wick: Chapter 4 is in theaters March 24th, 2023.