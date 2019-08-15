John Wick: Chapter 3 Exclusive 4K Blu-ray With Adjudicator Coin is Live

When it comes to owning John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum on Blu-ray, you have several options. However, the coolest one is undoubtedly this exclusive 4K Ultra HD set that comes packaged with a replica Adjudicator coin / medallion. If you think you’re High Table material, here’s what you need to know…

The John Wick Adjudicator coin set is a Walmart exclusive that’s available to pre-order right here for $29.96 with free shipping slated for September 9th. That’s around $5 more than the standard 4K Blu-ray, and $5 less than Best Buy’s 4K SteelBook. Unfortunately, the coin is only available with the 4K version, and it will likely sell out, so jump on it while you have the chance.

The complete list of special features on the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum 4K UHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital releases are as follows:

“Parabellum: Legacy of the High Table” Featurette

“Excommunicado” Featurette

“Check Your Sights” Featurette

“Saddle Up Wick” Featurette

“Bikes, Blades, Bridges, and Bits” Featurette

“Continental in the Desert” Featurette

“Dog Fu” Featurette

“House of Transparency” Featurette

“Shot by Shot” Featurette

Theatrical Trailer #1

Theatrical Trailer #2

John Wick Hex Game Trailer

“Behind the Scenes of John Wick Hex” Featurette

A synopsis for the film reads:

“John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run for two reasons … he’s being hunted for a global $14 million dollar open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: Taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental’s manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he’s “excommunicado” – membership revoked, banned from all services, and cut off from other members. John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City.”

