Ballerina's Ana de Armas Teases Massive Fight With John Wick's Keanu Reeves

After three successful films, Lionsgate has started to build out its wildly popular John Wick franchise. The studio has two spin-offs in production, Peacock's The Continental mini-series, and Ballerina, a feature film starring Ana de Armas. While the former is set decades ago as it follows a younger Winston as he rises to the top of the food chain at The Continental Hotel, the latter is set in the current part of the timeline. As such, fans can expect to see Keanu Reeves' eponymous assassin appear in some shape, way, or form. In fact, de Armas now says she's been filming a fight sequence between her yet-to-be-named character and Wick.

"We've been in Prague filming for four months. We still have one more month to go," de Armas said in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show. "And I'm in pain. You know, my body, my back, everything hurts. I'm complaining, I'm sore, I'm bruised. Bond was fifteen minutes. This is a whole movie, another level. But the other day, Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene, and this man is just rolling and throwing me and doing crazy stunts. And I'm like — I can't complain anymore. Because he is doing it! He truly is the best."

Little else is known about the feature other than the fact it will feature a sizable ensemble made up of both familiar and fresh faces.

Who Stars in John Wick Spinoff Ballerina?

Ballerina stars Ana de Armas in the leading role, and she will be joined by other characters in the John Wick Universe. Along with Lance Reddick returning as Charon, Ballerina also stars Ian McShane as Winston, the manager of The Continental Hotel, Anjelica Huston as The Director, and Keanu Reeves as John Wick, as well as Catalina Sandino Moreno, and The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus.

Len Wiseman directs Ballerina, which has a screenplay written by Shay Hatten. The producers are Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski. Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

Ballerina and The Continental have yet to set release dates while John Wick: Chapter 4 will hit theaters on March 24, 2023. What other John Wick Universe spinoffs would you like to see? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!