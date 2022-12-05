Keanu Reeves: John Wick 4 Is "The Hardest Movie I've Ever Made"

John Wick is hard to kill, but even harder to make. Keanu Reeves reprises his role as the titular master assassin in John Wick: Chapter 4, the fourth installment of Lionsgate's action franchise from returning director Chad Stahelski. After the fourquel dropped an action-packed first trailer last month, Reeves appeared at Brazil's CCXP convention over the weekend to reveal a new poster and preview JW4 during a panel for the sequel to 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. With the fourth chapter finding the Baba Yaga hunted by an army of High Table super-assassins, an especially action-heavy JW4 put Wick — and Reeves — through the wringer.

"John Wick 4 is the hardest movie I've ever made," Reeves told Brazil's Omelete during a post-panel discussion at CCXP 2022. "In terms of action, it's the hardest film I've ever made. But that's what makes it good."

While taking CCXP's Thunder Stage for the John Wick: Chapter 4 panel, Reeves earlier told the convention crowd that "there's a lot of people that are coming after [Wick], and there [are] a lot of different kinds of scenes that are fun for the action." The Matrix actor also teased an action sequence revolving around the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, describing it as "a fight scene in traffic."

"The table is this world above the world; and the people, the assassins, under the table are as boundless as the grains of sand on the beach. So there [are] a lot of people coming after John Wick," Reeves said. "But really, for the John Wick film[s], it's really just the invention of the scene, right? How can you do these scenes?"



The answer: with lots of blood, sweat, and tears.

Lionsgate describes JW4: "John Wick takes on his most lethal adversaries yet in the upcoming fourth installment of the series. With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin."

Starring Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, and a cast that includes Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown, Natalia Tena, Marko Zaror, and Ian McShane, John Wick: Chapter 4 is in theaters March 24th, 2023.