Face/Off Director John Woo Reveals Why He Doesn't Watch Superhero Movies

Filmmaker John Woo is a legend in the world of action cinema, with movies like Face/Off, Hard Boiled, and The Killer being defining entries into the genre, and despite superhero films often delivering copious amounts of combat, he recently expressed his disinterest in the entire genre. The filmmaker's comments weren't in regards to comic book movies dominating the pop culture landscape just in recent memory, as he confirmed that he never had much interest in movies that rely heavily on special effects, preferring more grounded stories like the latest from filmmaker Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon. John Woo's latest Hollywood film, Silent Night, hits theaters on December 1st.

"I've never liked watching movies with big special effects, or anything based on comic books," Woo shared with The New Yorker. "I prefer Martin Scorsese's movies, that kind of cinema. I can't wait to watch Killers of the Flower Moon. I like old-fashioned movies, you know? Real cinema. There aren't many movies like that lately."

While this is sure to ruffle the feathers of some comic book fans, it's also possible that his disinterest will reflect the overall trend of the growing tedium among audiences, as films like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Blue Beetle, and The Marvels have all been underperforming at the box office, a stark contrast to the financial domination such films normally experience.

Woo's latest film marks his first U.S. film since 2003's Paycheck, with Silent Night putting a literal spin on the holiday-centric phrase, as it is an experience that is free of any dialogue.

Silent Night is described, "From legendary director John Woo and the producer of John Wick comes this gritty revenge tale of a tormented father (Joel Kinnaman) who witnesses his young son die when caught in a gang's crossfire on Christmas Eve. While recovering from a wound that costs him his voice, he makes vengeance his life's mission and embarks on a punishing training regimen in order to avenge his son's death. Full of Woo's signature style, Silent Night redefines the action genre with visceral, thrill-a-minute storytelling."

Silent Night lands in theaters on December 1st.

