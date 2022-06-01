Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Jury Reaches Verdict

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s court case is coming to a close. The jury came to verdict this afternoon and the findings are set to be announced in court at 3 PM ET. That means people will probably be sinking in for the coverage if they’ve been following closely. Friday afternoon signaled the beginning of jury deliberations for the media circus this trial has devolved into. Media coverage has ensured the viewing public has been kept abreast of everything that had happened. (Most trials, even ones as public as this one, don’t usually end up being covered like sports events.) The jury has poured over text messages from Depp and his friends, and correspondence between Heard and a host of people.

This all began when the former Pirates of the Caribbean star sued Heard in Virgina for $50 million. She penned an op-ed for The Washington Post where she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” From there, the lawyers argued that he was being defamed. Heard would countersue for $100 million. Her representation claimed that Depp’s attorneys defamed her by arguing her abuse allegation were a hoax. Now, the verdict will help decide things in a court of law.

Warner Bros. executive Walter Hamada recently testified on how the Aquaman franchise fits into any of this. Heard says that she had some negative consequences from all the media attention her relationship with Depp generated. Hamada actually said that the changes to her storyline were not the result of meddling. Rather, they had always been this small. Check out what he had to say down below.

“They didn’t have a lot of chemistry together,” Hamada testified. “The reality is it’s not uncommon on movies for two leads to not have chemistry and it’s sort of movie magic and editorial — the ability to put performances with the magic of a great score and how you put the pieces together, you can fabricate that chemistry.”

“At the end of the day when you watch the movie, it looks like they have great chemistry. But I just know that through the course of postproduction, it took a lot of effort to get there,” he continued. “Sometimes you just put characters together on the screen and they work. It’s like what makes a movie star a movie star. You know it when you see it. The chemistry wasn’t there … This one was more difficult because of lack of chemistry between the two.”

