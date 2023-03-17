Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom Star Amber Heard Says Mera Role Cut Down

✖

The defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp entered its sixth week on Monday, with Heard remaining on the stand answering questions from both her own attorneys and Depp's attorneys during cross-examination. It was on the stand where Heard said her role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was heavily reduced from what it once was. In fact, the Aquaman star said Warner Brothers wanted to removed her entirely, but said she "fought hard" to remain in the film.

"I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn't want to include me in the film," Heard testified (via The Direct). After being asked if she was able to film scenes as Mera for the movie, she responded, "A very pared down version of that role, yes."

The attorney then asked what was changed in the film scripts as her drawn-out legal battles with Depp continued, to which she said the studio opted to "removed a bunch" of scenes her character was supposed to appear in.

"I was given a script," she added. "Then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoilers away. Two characters fighting with one another. They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch.

Depp's attorneys then began cross-examining Heard Monday afternoon. Closing arguments aren't expected to begin until May 27th, which will then be followed by jury deliberations. Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in damages, alleging she defamed him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

The film's synopsis can be found below.

"Action Adventure. When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation," the description reads. In addition to Momoa and Patrick Wilson, the movie will also feature the return of Amber Heard (Mera), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (David Kane/Black Manta). Randall Park (Dr. Stephen Shin), and Temuera Morrison (Tom Curry). Newcomers to the cast include Jani Zhao (Sentimentos), Indya Moore (Pose), and Vincent Regan (300)."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom opens in theaters on March 17, 2023.