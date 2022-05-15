Saturday Night Live: Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial Sketch Has Fans Divided

Following a joke about the trial during last week's Weekend Update, Saturday Night Live wasted no time going back to the well and poking fun at the ongoing Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial. Like last week's joke, the series set the claim that Heard defecated in a bed owned by the couple squarely in its sights for most of its punchlines. Central to the sketch was Kyle Mooney as Johnny Depp, dressed nearly identical to how he's appeared throughout the trial, alongside Cecily Strong as Judge Penney Azcarate. Though some viewers of the series found this joke to be hilarious, others didn't think so.

Though the #2 was a recurring gag throughout the cold open, an undertone of how many consider this trial to be a form of entertainment seemed to be its actual thesis. "It does sound fun and this trial is for fun," Strong said at one point, pulling out a glass of wine and holding it toward Mooney's Depp. "I would like to see more of this video," Strong adds, referring to the evidence of the claim. "Because it's funny." Watch it for yourself and see what fans thought of it below!