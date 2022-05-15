Saturday Night Live: Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial Sketch Has Fans Divided
Following a joke about the trial during last week's Weekend Update, Saturday Night Live wasted no time going back to the well and poking fun at the ongoing Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial. Like last week's joke, the series set the claim that Heard defecated in a bed owned by the couple squarely in its sights for most of its punchlines. Central to the sketch was Kyle Mooney as Johnny Depp, dressed nearly identical to how he's appeared throughout the trial, alongside Cecily Strong as Judge Penney Azcarate. Though some viewers of the series found this joke to be hilarious, others didn't think so.
Though the #2 was a recurring gag throughout the cold open, an undertone of how many consider this trial to be a form of entertainment seemed to be its actual thesis. "It does sound fun and this trial is for fun," Strong said at one point, pulling out a glass of wine and holding it toward Mooney's Depp. "I would like to see more of this video," Strong adds, referring to the evidence of the claim. "Because it's funny." Watch it for yourself and see what fans thought of it below!
Unearthed surveillance from the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial pic.twitter.com/DFdtE5uarV— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 15, 2022
Yikes
prevnext
Yikes. Sad cold open for #SNL. And Kyle Mooney as Depp? Awful.— 🇺🇦🌻Deb🌻🇺🇦 (@JustDebNow) May 15, 2022
I'm out
prevnext
not johnny depp and amber heard case on #SNL pic.twitter.com/ZoF48jYmUT— te amo selena gomez 💛 (@superhbics) May 15, 2022
"This trial is for fun"
prevnext
“And this trial is for fun.” 🤦🏼♂️😂 #SNL #SaturdayNightLive— Ryan Bartholomee (@RyanBartholomee) May 15, 2022
Perfect opening
prevnext
@nbcsnl Perfect opening on a nightmare of a day. How did you know?— Frances White (@WhiteRabidbat) May 15, 2022
THAT is what you went with?
prevnext
I’m pretty forgiving of @nbcsnl’s normal mediocrity, but with all of the things happening in this country right now, THAT is what you went with for your cold open? Cmon.— Nick Harley (@Mick_Marley) May 15, 2022
Might as well be
prevnext
I like to believe this is actually how the Johnny depp shit is going#SNL #SaturdayNightLive— Ja’Crispy Unus Hurlington (@SusJokesAreGood) May 15, 2022
Ba-dum-tiss
prevnext
#SNL really shit the bed on that Amber Heard/Johnny Depp skit— BRAVOOOMG (@bravooomg) May 15, 2022
They did
prevnext
#SNL really made a skit about the amber heard and johnny depp trial 💀— rey (taylor’s version) 💙 (@deIicatetraitor) May 15, 2022
Bad
prevnext
That cold open was bad especially Kyle Mooney as Depp. #SNL— Frank A. Kadar (@FrankAKadar) May 15, 2022
That's one way of putting it
prev
This SNL's Johnny Depp–Amber Heard Trial is 💀— ⬛ (@BlackQuadrate) May 15, 2022