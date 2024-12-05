Johnny Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean Return Is Reportedly on the Table at Disney

Back in 2022 when actor Johnny Depp was accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard, The Walt Disney Company cut ties with him on any projects, and in the time since he’s had few major Hollywood offers. Since winning his defamation case however it seems his name has been popping up again at the studio. According to Variety, the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean remains in development, and the possibility of Depp returning to the franchise is very much a possibility. His character, Captain Jack Sparrow, has been the heart and soul of the film series, and without him, Pirates of the Caribbean may not hold the same appeal as a franchise for fans.

According to the outlet, sources say Disney hasn’t reached out to Depp officially, but the franchise’s producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, is still preparing for any potential scenario. As has been previously reported, two scripts are being developed at the same time for the Pirates franchise – one featuring Depp’s character and one that does not. One source for the trade noted, “Nothing has been ruled out,” about Depp’s future within Pirates of the Caribbean.

No details have been released yet about the plot of the new film, but a spin-off featuring Margot Robbie is reportedly in development alongside it (perhaps the previously mentioned script that doesn’t feature Captain Jack Sparrow).

What is uncertain is whether Depp would even want to return, regardless of any deal the studio might offer. Depp previously testified in court that his return to Pirates was cancelled after Heard’s op-ed, which he was not named in. He would later add in his testimony that there was “nothing on this Earth” that could convince him to work with Disney again. It’s worth noting that Warner Bros. acted similarly, removing Depp from the Fantastic Beasts saga. However, last year, there were reports that Depp might have reconsidered his stance on Disney.

It’s safe to say that Pirates of the Caribbean has been one of Disney’s flagship franchises for two decades, raking in $4.53 billion across its five films, so a sequel makes sense from a financial perspective. However, when plans shifted due to Depp’s personal situation, the studio had to figure out a new direction, and reports of a potential replacement surfaced. There were even rumors that Austin Butler was among the studio’s top choices, likely to draw in audiences and keep the franchise successful. The reaction from fans howver wasn’t very positive.

According to Bruckheimer, the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie will be a reboot. Last year, Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, mentioned that the story would respect the legacy of the previous films while introducing something fresh. “We think we have a really good, exciting story that honors the films that have come before but also has something new to say,” he stated. As for Depp, Bailey was “noncommittal at this point.” The question now becomes, is Disney having regrets?