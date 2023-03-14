Pirates of the Caribbean Producer "Would Love" for Johnny Depp to Return to Franchise

The tides have really shifted when it comes to Johnny Depp and his future in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Now we have producer Jerry Bruckheimer making very public signals at The Oscars that the gates are open for Depp's return to the franchise. Bruckheimer went as far as to tell ET's reporters that when it comes to Depp and Pirates of the Caribbean "We'll see. I would love it. I would love him in the movie. That's all I can tell you."

Anyone following the saga of the Pirates franchise knows that Jerry Bruckheimer has never wavered in his support of the idea of Depp continuing as Jack Sparrow – he has simply changed the timing and volume of saying it, depending on the moment. However, all things being Hollywood, the red carpet at the 2023 Academy Awards is about one of the most public stages in all entertainment to sell new products – and as one of the biggest producers in the game, it's hard to imagine Bruckheimer letting that statement go without full knowledge and intention of its obvious implications...

For years it looked like Disney was moving on from Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow after the actor became embroiled in a controversial public divorce from his ex-wife Amber Heard. However, following the equally controversial and public ruling in Depp's favor last year – and subsequent final settlement by Heard – Depp seems to be clearing a way back into Hollywood.

Jerry Bruckheimer dropped some additional smoke signals when he let it be known that things with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise are indeed progressing now: "We're all working on it. We'll see how it comes out. But we're very excited. I think we'll have a great screenplay. And we're getting close."

That's a big step forward from what Bruckheimer said late last year, regarding the expansion of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – specifically the race between Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and a spinoff/reboot entry that had Barbie star Margot Robbie attached:

"I think that that script will come forward at a certain point. We developed two different stories for Pirates and the other one's going forward first, so that's what we're working on, to try to get that one made."

So again: was Jerry Bruckheimer expressing some wishful thinking or doing some early promotion of Johnny Depp's return in Pirates of the Caribbean 6? Time may soon tell...

You can stream the Pirates of the Caribbean movies on Disney+.