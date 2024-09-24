Joker: Folie à Deux: Lady Gaga Reveals "Companion Album" to DC Movie, Harlequin

The theatrical debut of Joker: Folie à Deux is nearly here, promising to deliver a dark and distinct take on the mythos of DC's comics. In addition to Joaquin Phoenix reprising his Oscar-winning role as Arthur Fleck / Joker, the film stars actress and pop superstar Lady Gaga as Harleen Quinzel / Harley Quinn, and fans have been excited to see how she lends her musical talents to the film. As it turns out, we're about to get a new preview of what exactly that entails, thanks to a brand-new album from Gaga herself. On Tuesday, Gaga took to social media to announce Harlequin, a thirteen-track album that is expected to serve as a companion for Joker: Folie à Deux. The album, which will be released this Friday, September 27th, appears to largely consist of new takes on classic songs like "Good Morning", "That's Entertainment", and "Smile", which were previously rumored to be part of Folie à Deux's soundtrack. The full tracklist for Harlequin can be found below.

1. Good Morning

2. Get Happy (2024)

3. Oh, When the Saints

4. World on a String

5. If My Friends Could See Me Now

6. That's Entertainment

7. Smile

8. The Joker

9. Folie à Deux

10. Gonna Build a Mountain

11. Close to You

12. Happy Mistake

13. That's Life

Harlequin. September 27. A companion album to Joker: Folie à Deux.

What Is Joker 2 About?

Joker: Folie à Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him. The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener, alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

"I actually think it makes wonderful sense," Beetz previously said of the film's musical elements. "I wasn't really surprised by that Todd has always had a creative approach to the character. I love musicals, and I think of them as the characters are feeling and experiencing so much that they can only sing and dance about it, whether in sorrow or in joy. And I can actually see that within myself as well, because singing and dancing is quite a cathartic experience for me. I was going through a really, really difficult time at one point in my life, and I just started dancing and crying by myself. And that was an expression that matched where I was at that moment. And so, I can see Arthur, who is feeling and experiencing so much, dancing and singing about it. He's the Joker, so I think it makes sense to me."

Is Joker 2 in the DC Universe?

Joker: Folie à Deux is technically classified as a DC Elseworlds production, meaning that it exists in a canon outside of James Gunn and Peter Safran's forthcoming DC Universe of movies and Max-exclusive television shows. In a previous post on the social media platform Threads, Gunn revealed his involvement in Folie a Deux, explaining that he did give notes on the finished footage. That being said, Gunn did stress that the Joker sequel is one of the few upcoming DC films being shepherded by Warner Bros. Pictures, given when the film was first put into development.

"Todd had Joker in full swing by the time we came onboard – I've watched and given notes, but it is mostly with WB, where it started," Gunn wrote at the time. "Everything forward in live-action we're involved with."

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, October 4th.