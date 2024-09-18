Joker: Folie à Deux Final Trailer Highlights the Critical Praise of the Sequel

jThe final trailer for Joker: Folie a Deux shows off some of the early praise the DC film is getting from critics. We're under a month away from the premiere date of the Joker sequel, and the early buzz has the follow-up on the same award-winning tragectory as its predecessor. Todd Phillips returns to direct Joker: Folie a Deux, with Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as Arthur Fleck, aka the Clown Prince of Crime. This time Phoenix is joined by the multi-talented Lady Gaga, who plays Harleen "Lee" Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn. Both actors' performing chops are on display in Joker 2's final trailer.

The Joker: Folie a Deux final trailer begins with the focus on Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn, who tells Joker that she's been told that he is a bad influence on her. Some scenes include Harley walking up the steps of the courthouse with an angry mob shouting from the streets, Joker and Harley sharing a kiss while Arkham Asylum burns in the background, and a look at their headlinging show, "Joker & Harley."

One scene that hasn't been shown before features Joker interrogating someone on the witness stand, who tries to plead with the Arthur Fleck side of Joker. The man tries telling Arthur that this isn't his true self, but it falls on deaf ears. We round out the trailer with some of the praise Joker: Folie a Deux has garnered from critics and other outlets.

Joker: Folie à Deux

Only in theaters October 4. 🃏 pic.twitter.com/kJDCFNPla1 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 18, 2024

Joker: Folie a Deux director teases Harvey Dent's transformation into Two-Face

Joker: Folie a Deux director Todd Phillips and screenwriter Scott Silver spoke to the press before Joker 2's premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The duo were asked why they included Harvey Dent, played by Harry Lawtey, in Joker: Folie a Deux.

"We respect the comics. We get the comics. In Harley's case, we watched the animated series. Of course, Margot Robbie is Harley Quinn. But when we run things through this film — Harvey Dent is a perfect example," Todd Phillips told IGN. "It's actually a simpler way of talking about what we did with Harley, which was really just put the real-world lens on it, and not that other movies didn't, but just run it through our Gotham. And so really, the Harvey Dent you meet in here [played by Harry Lawtey] is not a huge part, but if you're going to have a trial, why wouldn't you have the Assistant DA prosecuting Arthur Fleck be Harvey Dent? But it's not about his – we don't really reveal his dark side. We see a young Harvey Dent."

What is Joker: Folie a Deux about?

Joker: Folie à Deux will be a musical that follows the twisted romance between Arthur Fleck and Harley Quinn, with a lot of the film believed to be taking place within Arkham Asylum. Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie à Deux will also feature appearances from Zazie Beetz, Brendon Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Jacob Lofland.

Joker: Folie à Deux arrives in theaters on October 4th.