New Joker: Folie à Deux Poster Released

A new poster for Joker: Folie à Deux finds Joker and Harley Quinn gazing into each other’s eyes. The sequel to 2019’s Joker comes out later this year, and inserts Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn into the madness that surrounds Arther Fleck, aka Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. Warner Bros. Pictures has already given us a new trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux, and the most recent poster promises to give fans what they want, and what they want is more of the Clown Prince of Crime and Harleen Quinzel.

“Let’s give the people what they want. Joker: Folie à Deux – only in theaters and @imax, October 4. #JokerMovie #FilmedForIMAX” a post from the official Joker: Folie à Deux movie account on social media reads. The poster shows Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga with their clown makeup on, and they are face-to-face while engaged in a romantic dance. While they do have the makeup of Joker and Harley Quinn on, you can see splattering of blood on both of their faces and on Joker’s tuxedo shirt and jacket. You can take a look at the Joker 2 poster below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Joaquin Phoenix and Harley Quinn star in a new poster for Joker: Folie à Deux

Joker 2 casting director praises Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn

During a panel at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Joker: Folie à Deux casting director Francine Maisler offered high praise for Lady Gaga’s work in the film, arguing that the actress and musician more than holds her own while playing such an iconic character.

“She’s so good in it, you guys,” Maisler explained. “She’s going to blow your mind. I didn’t suggest Lady Gaga. It wasn’t my idea. That was Todd Phillips, before me. But I will tell you, she’s really surprising — and really good. I saw it and I was really surprised. I mean, we all knew what she could do in A Star is Born, but I thought, ‘Oh, well, that’s kind of in her wheelhouse.’ Something she could do and just be real. But this… Man, she’s good. Joaquin blows your mind, but that she could keep up with him, and be real — and not just wiped off the screen by what that role is and what the performance is — shows she’s good.”

What is Joker: Folie à Deux about?

Joker: Folie à Deux will be a musical that follows the twisted romance between Arthur Fleck and Harley Quinn, with a lot of the film believed to be taking place within Arkham Asylum. Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie à Deux will also feature appearances from Zazie Beetz, Brendon Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Jacob Lofland.

“I actually think it makes wonderful sense,” Beetz previously said of the film’s musical elements. “I wasn’t really surprised by that Todd has always had a creative approach to the character. I love musicals, and I think of them as the characters are feeling and experiencing so much that they can only sing and dance about it, whether in sorrow or in joy. And I can actually see that within myself as well, because singing and dancing is quite a cathartic experience for me. I was going through a really, really difficult time at one point in my life, and I just started dancing and crying by myself. And that was an expression that matched where I was at that moment. And so, I can see Arthur, who is feeling and experiencing so much, dancing and singing about it. He’s the Joker, so I think it makes sense to me.”

Joker: Folie à Deux arrives in theaters on October 4th.