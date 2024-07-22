Joker: Folie à Deux Teases Joker and Harley Show, New Trailer Release Date

The Joker and Harley Quinn want to get DC fans ready for the next Joker 2 trailer. The sequel to 2019’s Joker brings back director Todd Phillips and star Joaquin Phoenix, who are joined by the multi-talented Lady Gaga as the DC antihero Harley Quinn. What sets Joker: Folie à Deux apart from its predecessor is the fact that it will be a musical, which should be entertaining to see when you incorporate characters like Joker and Harley Quinn. With the movie’s release coming later this year and San Diego Comic-Con on the horizon, it’s time we got another trailer to digest.

The Joker: Folie à Deux social media accounts revealed the next trailer will be released on July 23rd at 6 a.m. PT. As a bonus, a 24-hour live broadcast is currently playing on YouTube until the Joker 2 trailer debuts, which will come with something called the “Joker & Harley Show.” The video playing on a loop features a network studio set with monitor screens for a live studio audience, and is only waiting for the broadcast to go live so the lights can be turned on. You can get a look at the setup below.

https://x.com/jokermovie/status/1815372114679009527

Joker 2 casting director praises Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn

During a panel at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Joker 2 casting director Francine Maisler offered high praise for Lady Gaga’s work in the film, arguing that the actress and musician more than holds her own while playing such an iconic character.

“She’s so good in it, you guys,” Maisler explained. “She’s going to blow your mind. I didn’t suggest Lady Gaga. It wasn’t my idea. That was Todd Phillips, before me. But I will tell you, she’s really surprising — and really good. I saw it and I was really surprised. I mean, we all knew what she could do in A Star is Born, but I thought, ‘Oh, well, that’s kind of in her wheelhouse.’ Something she could do and just be real. But this… Man, she’s good. Joaquin blows your mind, but that she could keep up with him, and be real — and not just wiped off the screen by what that role is and what the performance is — shows she’s good.”

What is Joker 2 about?

Joker: Folie à Deux will be a musical that follows the twisted romance between Arthur Fleck and Harley Quinn, with a lot of the film believed to be taking place within Arkham Asylum. Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie à Deux will also feature appearances from Zazie Beetz, Brendon Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Jacob Lofland.

“I actually think it makes wonderful sense,” Beetz previously said of the film’s musical elements. “I wasn’t really surprised by that Todd has always had a creative approach to the character. I love musicals, and I think of them as the characters are feeling and experiencing so much that they can only sing and dance about it, whether in sorrow or in joy. And I can actually see that within myself as well, because singing and dancing is quite a cathartic experience for me. I was going through a really, really difficult time at one point in my life, and I just started dancing and crying by myself. And that was an expression that matched where I was at that moment. And so, I can see Arthur, who is feeling and experiencing so much, dancing and singing about it. He’s the Joker, so I think it makes sense to me.”

Joker: Folie à Deux arrives in theaters on October 4th.