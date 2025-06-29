Every Live-Action Version Of The Joker, Ranked

There’s no denying that the Joker is one of the most iconic comic book villains of all time. The arch-nemesis of Batman has become one of the most popular and consistently adapted villains in pop culture, making him incredibly well-represented among the ranks of comic book characters. Unlike many other characters, the Joker has consistently remained an integral figure in various DC universes and continuities, further evidencing his importance within the wider world of comic book adaptations. This has seen the Joker become one of the best movie villains of all time, with each new iteration of the character adding something to the ever-growing mythos surrounding him.

With each new version of the Joker, there comes a whole new layer to the character. Each independent adaptation seeks to explore another facet of the villain, with stylistic variety often playing a major role. This has seen some live-action versions of the Joker fare far better than others, with only the very best becoming a respected part of the villain’s history.

10) Nathan Dashwood

Airing on The CW, Batwoman proved to be a popular but relatively short-lived part of the expansive continuity of the Arrowverse. It put a unique spin on the stories that ypically involve Gotham by focusing not on its most famous hero, Batman, but his successor, Kate Kane, who becomes the eponymous Batwoman in his absence. The majority of the show’s Batman-related stories and characters – including the Joker – were in Batwoman’s past, but the villain was shown very briefly in a flashback scene.

The scene in question doesn’t clearly show the Joker, as it’s told from the perspective of one of his victims, but Nathan Dashwood played the role in the flashback. As he’s not properly shown and doesn’t personally play a particularly important role in the show, it’s not an entertaining or even an interesting use of the character. That sadly makes Dashwood’s Joker the worst live-action iteration of the villain, if only because he doesn’t have a chance to do anything to set him apart from other versions of the character.

9) Roger Stoneburner/Mark Hamill

Another short-lived show focused on the adventures of some of the female characters of the Batman mythos was 2002’s Birds of Prey. The show followed Oracle, Huntress, and Black Canary as they team up to protect Gotham after Batman leaves the city behind. It aired for only 13 episodes over a single season, meaning it didn’t have much time to adapt other figures from the DC Universe. However, it did briefly feature a cameo from the Joker.

Birds of Prey‘s pilot episode includes the villain as part of Oracle’s origin story: loosely following the narrative of The Killing Joke, the Joker is shown shooting Barbara Gordon in the spine, ending her career as Batgirl. His brief appearance saw him played physically by Roger Stoneburner, whose performance was unremarkable. However, the only thing that makes Birds of Prey’s Joker more noteworthy was Mark Hamill’s vocal performance. Reprising his role as the Joker from Batman: The Animated Series, Hamill’s inclusion is enough to give even Birds of Prey‘s uninspired Joker a little more substance.

8) Curtis Armstrong

Though this version of the Joker has been forgotten by most and dismissed by many others, it is an adaptation of the villain that made it into live-action. As part of a series of commercials for OnStar in-vehicle security, several Batman characters were adapted, including the Joker. This version of the villain was played by Curtis Armstrong, best known for his role as Booger in the Revenge of the Nerds franchise or from his extensive body of work as a character actor.

Despite not featuring in a more traditional form of major release, Curtis Armstrong’s Joker was surprisingly good. The use of a comic-accurate design was a nice touch, as was showing the villain in direct conflict with Batman. Armstrong’s very brief tenure in the role was unexpectedly impressive, honoring the source material and also delivering an iteration of the Joker that was far better than it needed to be for the purposes of a simple commercial.

7) Jared Leto

The movies of the DCEU proved to be largely divisive, and the same can be said of many of the franchise’s characters. Though the live-action continuity ultimately came to a disappointing end, it was able to introduce several important DC characters, including the Joker, to its ranks. Unfortunately, Jared Leto’s version of the villain was not up to scratch, leaving many fans feeling disappointed with many aspects of the character.

Considering the scope of the DCEU, hopes were high for Leto’s version of the villain, but his Joker did not impress. Leto’s Joker felt as though it leaned more into a gimmick than it seemed to be a dangerous persona, making the DCEU’s take on the character feel cheap and lacking in substance. Combined with limited screen time and unnecessary shock-inducing explicit dialogue, Leto’s Joker stands out as one of the worst attempts to fully adapt the villain into live-action.

6) Barry Keoghan

2022 saw Matt Reeves introduce a whole new take on Gotham to the big screen in The Batman. After featuring several prominent DC characters, the movie’s final shocking reveal was that Barry Keoghan was The Batman‘s Joker, establishing the character’s existence in the continuity and teasing his future in the franchise. However, he’s not really shown as much as he is heard, and even the deleted scene that featured Keoghan’s Joker more heavily gave very little away about him.

What makes Keoghan’s Joker interesting is the mystery surrounding him. It has been loosely established that he has prior experience of Batman by the time The Batman‘s story unfolds, but little else has been revealed about Keoghan’s version of the character. Until the character is fully introduced and better explore, the mystery surrounding him will have to suffice to make him an interesting and exciting take on the beloved Batman villain.

5) Cameron Monaghan

Though Gotham is far from the most popular adaptation of the Batman mythos, it did boast an innovative take on several of its characters. The DC TV series following the career of a young James Gordon saw many supporting Batman characters and villains adapted to the small screen, including the Joker, after a fashion. Appearing as both Jerome and Jeremiah Valeska, Cameron Monaghan took on the role intended as a representation of Batman’s most iconic villain.

Though neither of the Valeska twins are specifically named as the Joker during Gotham’s run, it was always clear that the characters were intended to draw from the character. By splitting the villain into two distinct characters, Gotham allowed Monaghan’s performance to explore different sides of the villain’s pysche. Divisive though the idea might have been, Cameron Monaghan proved up to the task, and delivered an insighftul and electrifying performance in the dual role.

4) Joaquin Phoenix

Were it not for the poor reviews of Joker: Folie À Deux, Joaquin Phoenix’s performance might be better considered in comparison to other live-action Jokers. Phoenix first took on the role for 2019’s Joker, bagging himself an Oscar for his nuanced portrayal of Arthur Fleck in an origin story for the titular villain. However, reprising the role for its musical sequel in 2024 turned out to be a poor choice, as the movie failed to impress critics and audiences.

Nonetheless, Phoenix’s performance as the Joker has many excellent moments. The portrayal of the Joker as a man living with severe mental illness proved an insightful and challenging examination of the character, taking a surprisingly thoughtful approach to the iconic villain. Phoenix brings a poetic physicality to the role that is offset by his unpredictably violent nature, making his version of the character an explosive and hugely entertaining adaptation.

3) Cesar Romero

As the first true live-action Joker, Cesar Romero holds a special place in the hearts of many. Appearing in the role in the 1966 Batman movie and the TV series of the same name, Romero’s tenure in the role speaks for itself. Despite many decades passing since he last featured as the Joker, Romero’s performance has continued to define the character in many ways, making it an influential and timeless iteration of the villain.

Romero’s Joker is perfect for the movies and TV show he appears in. He fits the tone exceptionally well, bringing the character to life with a wacky brand of villainy that makes use of the Joker’s clown-like tendencies and often humorous pursuits. Regardless of the more light-hearted tone, Romero is able to make his Joker a true villain, balancing his performance between the source material and the family-friendly nature of his appearances.

2) Jack Nicholson

Tim Burton’s 1989 movie Batman was a seminal film in the superhero genre, and its influential nature extends to its version of the Joker. The movie established an origin story for the villain, with Jack Nicholson brought in to deliver the complex blend of comedy, tragedy, and outright evil necessary to adequately bring the character of the Joker to life. Nicholson’s performance did just that, making his Joker a reference point against which the character was measured for many years afterward.

Nicholson’s Joker is a dark, calculating figure whose exposure to chemicals causes a clown-like appearance and comedy-based approach to his criminal pursuits. In other words, he perfectly fits the traditional characterization of the Joker, including his use of various joke-based gadgets and visual gags. Perhaps the most comic-accurate version of the villain ever to grace the screen, Jack Nicholson’s Joker remains one of the best of all time.

1) Heath Ledger

As well as featuring many great quotes, The Dark Knight trilogy also featured some excellent reimaginings of Batman villains. Among the entirety of the celebrated trilogy’s characters, none stand out as obviously as the Joker, played in 2008’s The Dark Knight by the late Heath Ledger. Praised as one of the finest movie villain performances of all time, Ledger’s Joker is truly exceptional in a number of ways, making him the best iteration of the character in live-action.

Ledger’s performance as the Joker is electric and hypnotic throughout, with his dark charisma only lightly overshadowed by his terrifying volatility and surprisingly clever nature. The triumph is both in Ledger’s exceptional performance and the creative vision required to reimagine the Joker so thoroughly. The Dark Knight‘s version of the villain completely redefined the Joker in the modern era, making him a dark and dangerous villain and focusing far less on gimmicks. As such, Ledger’s Joker is simply the best version of the character as yet adapted into live-action.