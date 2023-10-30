Ranking The DCEU Movies - ComicBook Nation (BONUS)

The ComicBook Nation crew is ranking all of the DCEU movies from the worst to the best, as we prepare for the new DC Studios reboot.

The ComicBook Nation Crew takes on the epic challenge of ranking all 15 movies in the DCEU – from the worst to the best. Want to know where YOUR favorite DCEU movies ended up on each host's list? Or which host shares the same taste in DC movies that you do? Listen to the episode for the full breakdown – and/or check the image gallery below to see each ComicBook Nation host's picks:

Does it make a difference that we're doing these DCEU rankings before Aquaman 2 is released? Not Really, since the franchise is basically over – as James Gunn and DC Studios reboot the new DC Universe franchise, starting with Superman: Legacy.

Every DCEU Movie

Our DCEU Movie Rankings

Connor Casey

(Photo: Producer Pete)

Janell Wheeler

(Photo: Producer Pete)

Kofi Outlaw

(Photo: Producer Pete)

Matthew Aguilar

(Photo: Producer Pete)

Subscribe to ComicBook Nation!

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below:

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

(Photo: Producer Pete)

After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!