Jonah Hill and Netflix Movie You People Blasted After Claims the Final Kiss Was All CGI

Netflix's just-released romantic comedy You People has been drawing some online criticism, but isn't for its handling of race and class (as you might expect from reading some reviews). Instead, fans online are taking shots at the movie after a cast member revealed that the big, climactic kiss between Jonah Hill and Lauren London was done in post-production using CGI. Fans who wondered about the claim went to check it out on Netflix and...well, yeah. It appears the moment includes some CGI to make the magic happen.

The revelation came from comedian Andrew Schulz, who plays Hill's character's cousin Avi in the film. Schulz co-hosts the podcast Brilliant Idiots with Charlamagne tha God, and that's where he dropped the bomb.

"I don't even know if I should share this s--t, but in the final scene, they don't even kiss," Schulz said. "It's CGI. Swear to God, son."

Schultz said that he knew after watching the scene film that the pair had not kissed, but did not think anything of it. Instead, he just assumed that the kiss wouldn't appear onscreen, and that the camera would cut away.

"I'm there, I'm watching the wedding, and I see them go in for the kiss and their faces stop like this far," he said, gesturing to show a distance of a few inches. "And I'm like, 'I wonder how they're going to play that in the movie. They're probably just going to cut right there....But in the movie, you could see their faces come close, and then you can see their faces morph a little bit into a fake kiss."

You can see the scene (captured by a fan after Schulz made his claims) below.

It is not clear what the motivation would be for stopping short of the kiss. It could have been the director's discretion due to Covid-19, or something from one of the actors, but nobody involved with making the decision has commented on it yet. There has been a lot of speculation on social media that one or the other actor did not feel comfortable kissing, but both of them have done so in other films, so unless someone makes a comment, it's all just speculation.

Twitter, of course, is having its fun.

"Y'all did all that behind Jonah Hill being able to bag Lauren London and she couldn't even kiss the man on camera for the check," joked one tweet that has been seen more than 500,000 times as of this writing.

