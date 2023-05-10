Joseph Fiennes Wants to Make a Movie He'd Be Proud to Film With Brother Ralph Fiennes (Exclusive)

Ralph and Joseph Fiennes are one of the most accomplished pairs of siblings currently working in Hollywood, but unlike many other famous families, they have not gone out of their way to share the screen. The pair, who have performed onstage together, have no credits together on IMDb -- although Joseph Fiennes told ComicBook.com that they actually have been in a movie together, just back before he was famous enough for anyone to notice it. He said that he hopes to find a movie the pair can work on together -- and one that would feel more like a real collaboration that he can be proud of, rather than an inside joke that's easy to miss.

Fiennes, who spoke with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian on behalf of his new Netflix movie The Mother, shared some insight as well as his memories of their first kinda/sorta collaboration.

"I left drama school I think at 22 or 23, and actually while I was at drama school, I think I snuck in and did a tiny role in a TV film with him or something," Fiennes said. "So we've done it. We've been there, we've done it. But it would be lovely to do it again, and not something that I'm sneaking out of drama school to do -- something that I can stand up and be proud to do."

The biggest challenge might be finding a movie with a tonal crossover that makes both actors feel at home. While Ralph Fiennes has done a number of big-budget blockbusters like the Harry Potter, James Bond, and Kingsman franchises, his brother tends to do more down-to-earth movies where he plays characters from history. Joseph Fiennes earned a BAFTA and a SAG Award for playing William Shakespeare in Shakespeare In Love, and has played key roles in Elizabeth, Enemy at the Gates, and Luther. Of course, he is not totally averse to genre work, having played roles in American Horror Story and The Handmaid's Tale even before jumping on board The Mother, which is an action-driven thriller.

In The Mother, a deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men. The film stars Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, and Gael García Bernal.

The Mother will be streaming on Netflix on Friday.