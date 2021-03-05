Josh Gad and More Disney Fans are Loving Raya and the Last Dragon
Raya and the Last Dragon was released in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access this weekend, and it has been met with positive reactions from audiences and critics alike. The film stars Kelly Marie Tran in the titular role, which marks Disney Animation Studios' first film inspired by Southeast Asia. Currently, the movie has an impressive 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes after more than 200 reviews. Unsurprisingly, Raya and the Last Dragon is a hot topic on Twitter as fans discuss their favorite things about the film.
Between a positive reaction from Frozen star Josh Gad, tons of awesome fan art, and people shipping Namaari and Raya, there is a whole lot of love for Raya and the Last Dragon happening on Twitter this weekend. Before checking out some of the fan tweets, mark your calendar for the upcoming Raya and the Last Dragon Twitter Town Hall, which you can learn about in the tweet below:
Tune in tomorrow at 10AM PT/1PM ET for an exclusive discussion hosted by @Kulap, with Kelly Marie Tran and the filmmaking team behind #DisneyRaya. pic.twitter.com/rJtLWRIpd8— Raya and the Last Dragon (@DisneyRaya) March 7, 2021
You can check out the Raya and the Last Dragon reaction tweets from Gad and more below...
Gad's Review
#RayaAndTheLastDragon is absolute perfection. True magic in every single frame. Congrats to all of my friends at @DisneyAnimation for yet another home-run. This will go down as one for the ages, especially because it was done REMOTELY!! Insane. Congrats to all involved!— Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 6, 2021
Full Hearts
Me watching #RayaAndTheLastDragon
My heart is so full pic.twitter.com/5nu7Sb4DxP— Julia (@jurelova) March 6, 2021
Women Warriors Unite!
Saw Raya and the Last Dragon with a friend today and REALLY loved it!!
Give me a warrior princess any day and I’ll eat it up (also we got not only one but TWO warrior princesses? 😳) #RayaAndTheLastDragon pic.twitter.com/12AZacAm7E— Dom ⭐️ (@Dommnics) March 6, 2021
Relatable
Me,everytime Raya and Namaari has a scene. #RayaAndTheLastDragon pic.twitter.com/R3P9MlDCUm— Russ (@TheWoodyElf) March 6, 2021
Sisu Saturday
Had the pleasure of attending the #RayaAndTheLastDragon virtual wrap party on Saturday, and I just HAD to draw Sisu! Huge kudos and congrats to the entire crew on accomplishing such a monolith of a film from home during such a strange and stressful time. You killed it! 🐉 pic.twitter.com/L3OzYnSVjS— David DePasquale 🐯 (@wolfinsheeps) March 1, 2021
Zad For Life
Daniel Dae Kim as Raya’s dad. They really captured his bone structure! #RayaAndTheLastDragon https://t.co/BdijNusa55 pic.twitter.com/SH6iacVfyg— Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) March 7, 2021
Cool Cosplay
anyway support miss kelly marie tran and the countless other southeast asian creatives involved in this project!! #DisneyRaya #RayaAndTheLastDragon pic.twitter.com/OtFUZlBSYR— jar jireh binks, home edition (yes, still) (@sulcusandjirehs) March 6, 2021
KMT Forever
About to watch #RayaAndTheLastDragon for my queen Kelly Marie Tran ❤️— kate (@bb_kate_art) March 6, 2021
She looked so gorgeous at the premiere pic.twitter.com/5XCZZSF07x
"Beautiful Film"
Just saw @DisneyRaya What a beautiful film. Congrats to all involved! #RayaAndTheLastDragon pic.twitter.com/QKBH5DlkIz— Ki Hong Lee (@kihonglee) February 28, 2021
Thank You
Thank you disney for giving us the enemies to lovers sapphic relationship we deserve#RayaAndTheLastDragon pic.twitter.com/C7749FBZR2— ✨Shi0✨• AOT spoilers • BLM (@5hi0_art) March 6, 2021
Delicious
can we please talk about the food in #RayaAndTheLastDragon pic.twitter.com/PgYqEE5T7c— YEOLO™ (@tzehern_) March 7, 2021
Adorable
well someone had to draw the outfit swap 🤭 #RayaAndTheLastDragon #namaari #raya pic.twitter.com/lNElYZp4R2— Yaz 🔪 rayamaari brainrot (@imyazdaye) March 1, 2021
The Sequel We Deserve
oh my god we get it, you're gay, just kiss already #RayaAndTheLastDragon #rayamaari pic.twitter.com/X6iG6uE4vy— amélie🗡 raya spoilers (@liveactionraya) March 4, 2021
In Conclusion
This is officially my favorite Disney movie from now on#RayaAndTheLastDragon pic.twitter.com/BjXso1q2Nc— ✨Shi0✨• AOT spoilers • BLM (@5hi0_art) March 5, 2021