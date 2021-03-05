Josh Gad and More Disney Fans are Loving Raya and the Last Dragon

Raya and the Last Dragon was released in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access this weekend, and it has been met with positive reactions from audiences and critics alike. The film stars Kelly Marie Tran in the titular role, which marks Disney Animation Studios' first film inspired by Southeast Asia. Currently, the movie has an impressive 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes after more than 200 reviews. Unsurprisingly, Raya and the Last Dragon is a hot topic on Twitter as fans discuss their favorite things about the film.

Between a positive reaction from Frozen star Josh Gad, tons of awesome fan art, and people shipping Namaari and Raya, there is a whole lot of love for Raya and the Last Dragon happening on Twitter this weekend. Before checking out some of the fan tweets, mark your calendar for the upcoming Raya and the Last Dragon Twitter Town Hall, which you can learn about in the tweet below:

Tune in tomorrow at 10AM PT/1PM ET for an exclusive discussion hosted by @Kulap, with Kelly Marie Tran and the filmmaking team behind #DisneyRaya. pic.twitter.com/rJtLWRIpd8 — Raya and the Last Dragon (@DisneyRaya) March 7, 2021

You can check out the Raya and the Last Dragon reaction tweets from Gad and more below...