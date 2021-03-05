How to Purchase Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney+ Premier Access

✖

After being pushed back from the 2020 theatrical schedule, the latest film from Disney Animation Studios has finally arrived. Raya and the Last Dragon was released on Friday, March 5th, making it available for fans everywhere to see. The best part is, you don't have to go to a theater to check it out. Theaters are awesome but not exactly safe in all parts of the country at the moment, so Disney made the decision to release Raya and the Last Dragon both in theaters and on Disney+.

Unlike Disney and Pixar's Soul, or the 2021 Warner Bros. films going to HBO Max, Raya and the Last Dragon isn't just a part of your standard Disney+ subscription. You can buy the film for $30 through Premier Access, the same system used for Mulan when it was released last year. The process to add Raya to your Disney+ account is really simple.

When you log in to Disney+, you'll see Raya and the Last Dragon on your home page, no matter what device you're watching on. Clicking on any of the Raya options or banners will allow you to purchase Premier Access. Since you likely already have a card on file for your Disney+ subscription, all you need to do is agree to pay $29.99 for Raya and you'll be all set.

While $30 for a movie does seem like a lot at first, there are a lot of positives to Premier Access. Most importantly, you're able to avoid going out to a theater during a pandemic. Even if it was safer to go out and sit at a movie, this is a cheaper option than taking a family to the theater. It's also worth noting that Premier Access is more of a purchase than a rental. A lot of new movies are being made available on PVOD outlets for a 2 day rental at $20 each. Premier Access allows you to watch Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney+ for as long as you have an active account.

Raya and the Last Dragon will be made available on Disney+ for free at some point down the road, likely in the second half of this year. But that's still a long way off. You'll probably get $30 worth between now and then.

Are you going to be checking out Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney+ this weekend? Let us know in the comments!