Josh Hartnett Teases M. Night Shyamalan's Trap as "Bizarre" and "Very Dark"

Josh Hartnett has nothing but good words for M. Night Shyamalan and his upcoming movie Trap. The movie, in which Hartnett stars alongside Hayley Mills, Marnie McPhail, and Vanessa Smythe, is set for release in August, and according to the 40 Days and 40 Nights star, Trap isa career highlight, both because of the experience he had making it, and because of his admiration for Shyamalan. Hartnett, who appeared in Oppenheimer last year, has an unusual career path, and

Little is known about the plot to Trap so far -- which is of course not very unusual for Shyamalan projects. When it was announced, Shyamalan described Trap as a "psychological thriller set at a concert."

"It's a pivot," Hartnett told IndieWire. "But I try to make all of my roles pivots. If you're playing the same thing again and again, it gets boring to the audience. Working with M. Night was one of the best experiences of my career. I think he's a true Artist in the capitol-A sense of the word. And I think people are gonna be really surprised and excited about the movie we make. It's very bizarre, very dark, and it's wild."

Hartnett made his comments during an appearance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Oppenheimer won a number of awards.

