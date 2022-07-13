Black Mirror Season 6 Casts Zazie Beetz, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, and More

Three years after audiences got Season 5 of the acclaimed anthology series Black Mirror, Variety has confirmed that Season 6 of the series has begun casting. The outlet confirms that the new season has enlisted Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton, and Anjana Vasan. While a majority of the series has consisted of six-episode seasons, Season 5 only consisted of three, though the outlet notes that the aforementioned performers are part of three entries in the new season, which is expected to have more episodes. Season 6 of Black Mirror doesn't yet have a release date.

Black Mirror is an anthology series that taps into our collective unease with the modern world, with each stand-alone episode a sharp, suspenseful tale exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia. Without questioning it, technology has transformed all aspects of our lives; in every home; on every desk; in every palm -- a plasma screen; a monitor; a Smartphone -- a Black Mirror reflecting our 21st Century existence back at us. The series is created and written by Charlie Brooker, and executive produced by Brooker and Annabel Jones.

The first two seasons of the series and a holiday special were produced for the British network Channel 4, though was then acquired by Netflix. With the next three seasons being developed by Netflix, the project enlisted even more impressive stars, such as Miley Cyrus, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Jesse Plemons.

In addition to the most recent seasons, Netflix also developed the inventive and ambitious movie Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which offered viewers the opportunity to make decisions within the story to lead toward different outcomes.

While the unsettling series is still considered acclaimed storytelling, the reactions to the seasons of the series produced by Netflix mark a disappointing trend among fans. The first season holds 98% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, though subsequent seasons have seen that percentage slowly slide downwards, with the most recent season sitting at only 67% positive.

One reason fans have had to wait so long for Season 6 is due to creator Brooker feeling there have been enough disturbing real-world events over the last few years to want to dive into the dark world of Black Mirror.

"At the moment, I don't know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I'm not working away on any of those [Black Mirror episodes]," Brooker shared with Entertainment Weekly back in 2020. "I'm sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I've been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh."

Stay tuned for details on Season 6 of Black Mirror.

