Judd Apatow Writing This Is 40 Sequel

Ten years ago filmmaker Judd Apatow debuted the movie This Is 40, a spin-off of Knocked Up starring Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann as their characters navigated life and their relationship while over the hill. With a decade now in the rearview mirror, Apatow has started considering a sequel, naturally titled This Is 50. Speaking in an interview with TheWrap, the filmmaker revealed that he’s got an idea for the movie and is writing it now. “I’ve always wanted to make ‘This Is 50’ and it is time,” the writer-director said, adding: “I’m hoping that comes together. I have an idea that I really like for it.”

Apatowwent on to say that he thinks the first film, which also starred John Lithgow, Albert Brooks, and Megan Fox, has “Aged well,” and that he’s enthusiastic about a follow-up. “I couldn’t have done it five years ago and I can’t do it five years from now, so I’ve been outlining that and hope it’s something that we get to do. I feel like [‘This Is 40’] has really aged well, and it always feels like everyone watches it when they turn 40 and they go, ‘Oh, I understand it all now’ (laughs). So I’m enthusiastic about putting that together.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another notable cast member of the original This Is 40 was Apatow’s own daughter, Maude Apatow, who played the eldest daughter of Rudd and Mann’s characters. Since the film Maude has gone on to become a notable actress in her own right, starring in the hit HBO drama series Euphoria alongside Zendaya, along with appearances in Netflix’s Hollywood The filmmaker’s younger daughter, Iris Apatow, also starred in This Is 40, and has gone on to star in the Netflix series Love.

Apatow’s most recent movie was the Pete Davidson starring The King of Staten Island, which arrived online in the summer of 2020 amid the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic. His next film. the Netflix comedy The Bubble, lampoons the production of a big budget sequel during the era of the coronavirus, starring an ensemble cast that includes Karen Gillan, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova. David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Kate McKinnon, Pedro Pascal, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, Benedict Cumberbatch, and, naturally, Iris Apatow and Leslie Mann. The film arrives on the streaming serive on April 1st, and that’s not fool.