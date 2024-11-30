Jude Law Shocks Fans By Revealing That Christmas Movie The Holiday’s Iconic Cottage Isn’t Real

With the Christmas season upon us, it’s time to cue up some of your favorite holiday films, and few films fit the season better than The Holiday. Full disclosure, The Holiday is one of my favorite holiday-themed romantic comedies, and part of the magic is the picturesque homes that act as the main settings for much of the film. That’s especially true of the adorable cottage Amanda (Cameron Diaz) ends up staying in, but in an interview with BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Jude Law just delivered the shocking revelation that the cottage doesn’t exist any longer because it was built exclusively for the film, and that wasn’t the only revelation he had up his sleeve (via Deadline).

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the interview Ball brought up that so many watch The Holiday during the season, and Law couldn’t be more thrilled that the Nancy Meyers directed film has become such a staple, saying, “I mean I find it just, honestly, glorious”. Then Kerry Godliman asked if you can Air Bnb that cottage, and Law revealed you can’t since it’s no longer there.

“That cottage doesn’t exist,” Law said to shocked reactions. “Ohh yeah. So, the director, she’s a bit of a perfectionist, toured that whole area and didn’t quite find the chocolate-box cottage she was looking for,” Law said. “So she just hired a field, and drew it [the house] and had someone build it.”

Law then revealed another interesting bit of behind the scenes information, and it turns out that the scenes inside the cottage were not even in the custom built house, but were shot later at a different location. “But here’s the funny thing. If you watch it, we were shooting in the winter here, and every time I go in that door, we cut and we shot the interiors in LA about three months later,” Law said.

The hosts put their hands over their ears after this in an attempt to preserve the magic of the film, and Law apologized, saying “Just burst the bubble, sorry”.

The Holiday was released in 2006 and tells the story of two women who look to shake things up after bad breakups and end up swapping homes at Christmas. Diaz plays Amanda and Kate Winslet plays Iris, and after they swap homes they end up finding love as well with locals Graham (Jude Law) and Miles (Jack Black).

The film was a hit in theaters after bringing in over $205 million, but it has taken on a whole new life on home video and streaming. As the interview mentions, The Holiday has become a staple of the Christmas season and is one of Meyers’ most popular films to date. Meyers other films include The Parent Trap, What Women Want, Something’s Gotta Give, It’s Complicated, and The Intern. The Holiday can now be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

What did you think of Law’s The Holiday revelations? You can talk all things movies and The Holiday with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb and on Bluesky @knightofoa!