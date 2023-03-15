Netflix Pulls the Plug in High Profile Original Movie

As it turns out, there is such a thing as "too expensive" for Netflix. The streamer has spent years throwing massive amounts of money at high profile directors or films with A-list stars attached, in the hopes that the exclusivity of those projects would draw even more eyes to Netflix's service. Projects like The Gray Man, Red Notice, The Irishman, and The Adam Project are just a few of many projects with huge price tags Netflix has released over the past couple of years. However, it doesn't appear as though Netflix is ready to pony up for the latest film from beloved comedy filmmaker Nancy Meyers.

News broke recently that Meyers' newest film, tentatively titled Paris Paramount, was set up at Netflix with a cast that included Scarlett Johansson, Owen Wilson, Penelope Cruz, and Michael Fassbender. Over the weekend, things between Meyers and Netflix fell apart, with budget concerns at the center of the disagreements.

According to Deadline, Netflix has now pulled the plug on the new Meyers movie, not wanting to spend the money the director was asking for. The report suggests that the initial budget was around $130 million, which Netflix was fine with. Meyers, however, was fighting for $150 million, with more than half of that going to above-the-line costs. Meyers wouldn't budge, and neither would Netflix, and now it looks like the Something's Gotta Give and What Women Want director will need to find another home for her latest film.

At this time, there isn't another studio attached to the project, leaving movie fans wondering if Meyers' first feature film since 2015 will happen any time soon. With the prowess of the already attached cast, however, it wouldn't be surprising to see Paris Paramount land on its feet somewhere. Perhaps the budget will be a little more manageable for a studio that will release the film theatrically.

There aren't a lot of details about Paris Paramount out in the world right now, but the film is said to follow a duo of filmmakers who begrudgingly reunite on a movie set after falling in and out of love with one another.

Do you think Nancy Meyers' new movie will find a home? Let us know in the comments!