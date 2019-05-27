Kevin Hart Accuses Dwayne Johnson Of Swiping His Nickname

The feud between Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is continuing with ruthless aggression. The two actors were forced to work together when Hollywood called for their appearances in Central Intelligence before they were reunited on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (which has a sequel coming out this December, featuring both actors once again). After countless bouts on Instagram stories and jabs at one another in late night interviews, Hart is now dropping a bombshell: Johnson stole his nickname.

As the story goes from Hart as his Secret Life of Pets 2 gears up for a theatrical run, his nickname was “The Rock” before it was Johnson’s. When caught by a TMZ camera, Hart was asked when he will have a nickname similar to Johnson’s which is when he let the news fly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It is already,” Hart said, adding that his nickname is “The Rock.”

“I’ve been The Rock,” Hart proclaimed. “You guys just didn’t know that. He stole my name. I don’t know where the f— he is but he took my name. I’m tellin’ everybody that he took my name.”

It will be interesting to see how Johnson responds. He previously showed a photo of himself holding Hart as a baby, tearing into Hart’s much-shorter-than-Johnson stature. As the biggest rivalry in Hollywood heats up heading into an inevitable joint press tour for the third Jumanji movie, all we can do is sit back and throw some popcorn in the microwave.

In the same interview, Hart also acknowledged he would be interested in doing a horror film which a genre his career has not yet called for. “I don’t have no interest in not doing it,” Hart said. “That means that I’m always game for anything, it’s just gotta make sense.”

Hart’s Secret Life of Pets 2 hits theaters on June 7. Johnson and Hart can be seen in Jumanji: The Next Chapter in December.