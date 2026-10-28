Jumanji: Open World’s New Trailer Promises a Thrilling, Fun-Filled Adventure—Watch It Here

’90s kids know that Jumanji has been a fan-favorite franchise for decades, and now, a brand-new trailer for the upcoming newest addition, Jumanji: Open World, looks like a promising continuation of everything fans love most about these films. Returning to the franchise are Jumanji alum Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black, among myriad others, and they look ready to hit the big screen once again in this epic—but also very comedic—tale.

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Based on the previous trailers for the movie, the newest installment will see multiple video game characters entering the real word, creating chaos wherever they go, and as if that wasn’t difficult enough, later on, there is apparently a body swapping component as well. Clearly, countless hijinks and, no doubt, harrowing moments are in store for theater-goers heading to theaters this Christmas, and this new trailer for Jumanji: Open World has given them even more reason to be excited. Check it out below.

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While Jumanji remains a fan favorite with audiences, and the original has arguably become a cult classic, the movies also haven’t had the easiest time over the last several years. The 1995 original, in fact, has a bleak 56% critic score and a better but still not fantastic 63% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and although they have (somewhat surprisingly) generally performed better with time, none of the installments have broken the 90% mark in either critic or audience scores. However, this new addition could be the movie that finally breaks that record, as audiences currently seem quite excited for it, especially as the trailers drop.

In response to Sony Pictures Entertainment’s YouTube video of the latest trailer, in fact, the comments are proving overwhelmingly positive. One comment reads, “Looks promising,” and another says, “Lets goooo.” Yet another commenter said, “So pumped!” Of course, there are also several negative comments, as can always be expected with any trailer, frankly. Yet, there is one notable comment that may actually prove to be a challenge for Open World. Namely, the movie’s Christmas Day release date means that it will be in direct competition with two of the biggest movies of the year, if not the single biggest overall: Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three.

Both movies are hitting theaters on December 18, on what has now been referred to as Dunesday for months. Already, those two movies, despite representing massive franchises, are at risk of being dinged by the other’s release, and when compared to both films, Jumanji: Open World certainly has an uphill battle. Granted, the movie does have the benefit of not coming out at exactly the same time, but it’s still close enough to Dunesday that it could spell some trouble. The one saving grace for the film, however, may be that it targets a slightly different audience. For now, however, there is hope, especially in light of this largely positive response to the trailer.

Do you think Jumanji: Open World has a chance in light of Dunesday? Which of these movies do you plan to see? Share your thoughts in the comments below.