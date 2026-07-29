Jumanji: Open World Trailer Reveals the Sequel ’90s Kids Have Waited 30 Years For

’90s kids know that there are a few key movies from the decade that stick out as true cult classics, and Jumanji is certainly on that list. The original cast, led by the late and beloved star Robin Williams, featured a number of major names, including Kirsten Dunst, Bonnie Hunt, and Patricia Clarkson, among others. With them, an odd story about a magical game that can bring myriad fantastical concepts to life became a kids’ movie masterpiece.

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In the decades since, the franchise has had a number of updates, including the direct sequels, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), as well as the 2005 movie Zathura: A Space Adventure, which is not explicitly a sequel but is connected to the original Jumanji movie. Now, the franchise is getting yet another addition, Jumanji: Open World, and the first trailer for the upcoming film is finally available to watch.

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Jumanji: Open World Is The Perfect Next Phase of This Story

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures Releasing

While Jumanji: Open World might look quite different from how the first Jumanji movie looked, that is in part what makes it such a good fit for viewers who grew up with the original. This star-studded cast—including Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Awkwafina, Jack Black, Danny DeVito, Karen Gillan, and more—is sure to pack a comedic punch, just as they did in The Next Level in 2019 and (most of them) did in Welcome to the Jungle two years before that.

This new installment will seemingly begin the way many audiences will be expecting, with a variety of intrusions from the game entering the real world and creating chaos, but the trailer suggests that several major twists take place along the way, from characters from the game being stuck in “demo mode” to a brand-new body swap situation that sees the characters trading places in ways that are sure to complicate matters significantly. (Dwayne Johnson kisses Kevin Hart on the head, for one). Sprinkled in are a number of shocking moments, including Jack Black’s character, Professor Shelly Oberon, being hit by a truck and turning to dust.

Undoubtedly, there are all sorts of surprises and hilarious moments in store for audiences, and already, viewers are expressing their excitement about the movie’s upcoming release. On Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram post sharing the trailer, which has amassed more than 50,000 likes in under 30 minutes, the comments are flooded with positive messages from fans. One commenter writes, “This is peak entertainment,” and another says, “This looks HILARIOUS.”

Some commenters are also sharing mixed emotions, as Open World will reportedly be the final addition to the reboot movies. One commenter captured that bittersweet reaction, saying, “I’m so excited but sad it’s the last one.” However, others are voicing their commitment to seeing the movie on its opening day, which is Christmas Day of this year. One enthusiastic comment reads, “Move over Christmas presents we got Jumanji to see,” and another echoes, “Absolutely going to see this opening day.”

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