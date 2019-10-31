Kevin Hart Trolls the Rock on Halloween, Reveals New Jumanji Trailer Coming Tomorrow

The ongoing feud between Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart has been fun to watch from their collaborations in Central Intelligence, Hobbs & Shaw, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, with the sequel movie getting a release this winter with Jumanji: The Next Level set to premiere. But the feud has been somewhat one-sided ever since Kevin Hart’s car accident forced him to step out of the public eye, only for The Rock to make snarky comments at every opportune moment. But now Hart is back to make up for lost time, picking on Johnson’s iconic ’90s image while revealing a brand new Jumanji trailer is imminent.

Check out the video below, and prepare for the new trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level set to premiere tomorrow!

Of all the things my best friend @KevinHart4real can dress up as for Halloween..

He comes back from injury to stick me with this dirty, rotten, HEARTLESS LOW BLOW. 💔😂

Love ya brother. Good to have you back. New JUMANJI trailer drops TOMORROW! #happyhalloween #fannypackrock pic.twitter.com/wNam8OvaGl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 30, 2019

Expectations are riding high for the Jumanji sequel, especially after the previous entry was a surprise hit and revitalized the franchise in a new way decades after Robin Williams’ hit film. And while the new movies are thematic sequels, they are more action-comedies than the first family-friendly adventure flick.

Director Jake Kasdan expressed excitement to return to the franchise during an interview last year.

“It’s a big part of what we’ve all loved about that story and that movie was that it was this big fantasy that has kind of like a real kind of like strong, emotional center to it, and I do think that’s a big part of what DJ responded to about it in the first place, and I know it’s a big part of what I loved about it,” Kasdan said. “So part of the challenge of figuring out how it continues is to keep that alive in ways that feel earned and, you know, like a true continuation of the story.”

Fans were questioning the future of the film after Kevin Hart suffered a devastating car accident that left him dealing with serious injuries, but judging by this promo video he’s back to work on the promotional circuit. Hart recently detailed his struggles with recovery in an emotional post on social media.

I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof. I’m thankful for my family, for my friends. I’m thankful for the people that simply ride with me and that have been with me because you stood by me. My fans, thankful for all of your love and support. So don’t take today for granted, because tomorrow is not a promise. More importantly, I’m thankful for God. I’m thankful for life. I’m thankful for simply still being here, on the road to being a bigger and better me. Looking forward to an amazing 2020.”

Jumanji: The Next Level is scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 13th.