Jungle Cruise: The Rock Celebrates the Highest Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score of His Career

Jungle Cruise hit theatres and Disney+ Premier Access yesterday and sees Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock and Emily Blunt on an adventure that's based on Disneyland's Jungle Cruise ride. The new movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a mediocre critics score, earning 63% from the reviewers. However, the film's audience score is a very impressive 93%. Yesterday, The Rock took to Twitter to celebrate the audience score and reveal it's the highest of his career.

"Just blown away. Thank you!!! Highest @RottenTomatoes audience score of my entire career (and that’s a long ass time cause I’m a dinosaur T-Rex) Jumanji 87%, Jumanji 2 87%, Hobbs 88%, Moana 89%, JUNGLE CRUISE 94%!!!! People have spoken! Thank you guys. Enjoy #JungleCruise," Johnson wrote. You can check out his post below:

"It's such a cool dynamic to watch because they're polarized from each other," Blunt recently shared with ET Online about her and Johnson's characters. "They have such different philosophies on life and their sense of humor, like how they walk into every day, it's just completely the antithesis of one another. So, I think it makes for this really fun interplay between them that's reminiscent of those Romancing the Stone films ... That clash of like two people that are kind of storming into each other's world."

You can check out the official synopsis for Jungle Cruise here: "Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance."

Jungle Cruise is now playing in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

