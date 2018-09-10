The Funko ‘Jurassic Park’ Ellie Sattler in Jeep Pop Figure Finally Arrives

The Jurassic Park Funko Pop lineup launched way back in January, and an Ellie Sattler in a Jeep Pop Rides figure was intended to be part of it. However, the figure was delayed (over licensing issues as I recall), and we haven’t heard anything about it since. That changed today.

It appears that the reason for the delay has been cleared up because the Ellie Sattler in a Jurassic Park Jeep Pop Rides figure is finally available to pre-order! Reserve one right here while you can because it’s going to be popular. Shipping is slated for December. Unfortunately, Funko didn’t use this time to add Ellie Sattler’s name to the packaging or add a standalone figure of her to the collection. Hopefully that will change somewhere down the line.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While you’re getting yourself one of the Ellie Sattler Jurassic Park Jeep Pops, you might want to check out the buy 3 get 1 free sale Entertainment Earth has going on Funko Pop figures this month. At the moment, several Jurassic Park / Jurassic World Pop figures are up for grabs. Additional Jurassic Park / Jurassic World Pop figures are available right here.

In other Funko news, Funko recently added a festive collection of Pop figures and Pint Sized Heroes to their Marvel lineup!

Their Marvel holiday Pop lineup includes Deadpool with candy canes, Spider-Man sporting an ugly sweater, Hulk furiously crushing a stocking (probably because he got a tie instead of a Nintendo Switch), and a Groot Christmas tree that Charlie Brown would be proud of.

The Pint Sized Heroes lineup includes, Evil Sweater Thanos, Rocket Sled Raccoon, Christmas Tree Groot, Ugly Sweater Spider-Man, Snowman America, and an adorable Squirrel Girl with a stocking.

You can pre-order the entire lineup of Marvel Holiday Funko Pops and Pint Size Heroes right here with shipping slated for November.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.