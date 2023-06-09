Jurassic Park Star Goes Viral After Recreating Classic Scene on TikTok

Jurassic Park actress Ariana Richards went viral on TikTok after sharing a duet with…well, her younger self. In a moment custom-made for social media, Richards got some green Jell-O and re-enacted the iconic scene in which Lex Murphy (Richards) was eating some Jell-O and, after seeing a dinosaur coming, froze and started to tremble. The wardrobe and hair are a lot more put together in the 2023 version, but it’s a perfect video to share, given that the franchise’s official TikTok page had encouraged fans to recreate the scene and share their version on the social media platform.

Richards made a video that the caption calls “a duet 30 years in the making.” It’s part of Universal’s celebration of 30 years of Jurassic Park, a franchise that has continued to be a box office and licensing juggernaut for the studio. Jurassic Park was originally released in theaters on June 11, 1993.

Originally produced on a budget of around $65 million — one for every year since the dinosaurs went extinct — the film grossed $914 million worldwide in its initial release, and has crossed the $1 billion threshold thanks to periodic re-releases, including a 3D re-release and some marathon showings tied into sequels.

Richards, who primarily focuses on her career as a fine artist these days, appeared in just the first Jurassic Park, and had a brief appearance in The Lost World: Jurassic Park, before exiting the franchise. Unlike most of the adult stars of Jurassic Park, Richards did not return to reprise her role in the recent Jurassic World sequel series.

During her youth, she also appeared in Tremors and Prancer, and on TV shows like The Golden Girls and Boy Meets World.

If you somehow have never seen Jurassic Park, here’s the synopsis for the film:

In Steven Spielberg’s massive blockbuster, paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) are among a select group chosen to tour an island theme park populated by dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA. While the park’s mastermind, billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), assures everyone that the facility is safe, they find out otherwise when various ferocious predators break free and go on the hunt.

Currently you are able to watch Jurassic Park streaming on fuboTV, Peacock Premium, DIRECTV. It’s also available on DVD, Blu-ray, and most digital video retailers.