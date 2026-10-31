Jurassic Park’s Cancelled Cartoon Trailer Finally Found After 33 Years & It Looked Great – Watch

A mosquito has been found in amber, and this one has the DNA of a lost Jurassic Park animated series. An internal pitch trailer for the proposed cartoon Escape from Jurassic Park, which was developed after Steven Spielberg’s 1993 blockbuster, has resurfaced. Life did find a way. It comes along with internal Kenner documents that expose how Universal planned to expand its dinosaur franchise. And judging from the animation we missed something amazing.

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Jurassic Library shared the material on X, including a letter dated June 18th, 1993 that ties the proposed cartoon to Kenner’s second series of Jurassic Park action figures. The trailer is beautifully animated, with impressive detail in both the dinosaurs and human characters. And it’s hard to see how Universal could have maintained that quality in a weekly half-hour television series. It’s a remarkable demonstration of what an animated Jurassic Park could have looked like. The trailer also reveals a new Jurassic Park logo that replaces the familiar T. rex skeleton with a living dinosaur.

After all of these years, it has finally been found!



Fans of Jurassic Park, I humbly present to you, the animated Pitch Trailers for the canceled Jurassic Park Animated Show!



More info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/UGT5lOvvd5 — Jurassic Library (@JurassicLibrary) October 31, 2026

Escape From Jurassic Park was Way Ahead of the Franchise

Veteran animator Will Meugniot oversaw the development of Escape From Jurassic Park. William Stout was involved in the character and dinosaur designs. Universal was looking for an adult, prime-time animated series that blended traditional animation with CGI and graphic-novel looks. Spielberg was no stranger to animation at the time. His work on Tiny Toon Adventures and Animaniacs helped usher in a new era of television cartoons, while his Amblimation studio produced We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story, another prehistoric adventure released in November 1993. Even if its more grown-up approach promised something different, an animated Jurassic Park series wouldn’t have been out of place among those projects.

The new series would have continued the story of the original movie. John Hammond would try to reclaim Isla Nublar and would eventually open Jurassic Park to the public. Meanwhile, rival genetics company BioSyn planned to steal dinosaur eggs and build its own attraction in South America. But the Kenner documents reveal something even more entertaining than another corporate attempt to steal dinosaur DNA. Universal was preparing to populate its animated world with dinosaur hunters, mercenaries, and some gloriously ’90s action-figure characters. The heroes were the Dino Trackers, a team that included Alan Grant and Ian Malcolm. Their enemies were the Dino Raiders, mercenaries who captured prehistoric creatures to sell for profit. The proposed cartoon would have taken Jurassic Park beyond Isla Nublar, making dinosaur conservation and poaching part of an ongoing adventure.

One proposed episode, “Brachiosaurs on Broadway,” began with a jogger spotting 20 Brachiosaurus munching on treetops in Central Park. Of course, dinosaur poachers showed up on motorcycles, hoping to make a payday out of the animals. Eventually the Dino Trackers would rescue the dinosaurs and bring them back to Jurassic Park. It’s the kind of gloriously over-the-top premise that could only have come from the early ’90s, when every successful blockbuster seemed destined to become an animated series and spawn a toy line. And really, who wouldn’t want to see dinosaurs rampaging through Manhattan? The closest the movies ever got was a T. rex causing a traffic jam in San Diego and mild annoyance in New York.

Sadly, Spielberg never gave the go-ahead for Escape from Jurassic Park. Stout previously said the filmmaker had grown weary of the merchandising surrounding his blockbuster, and the animated project was scrapped. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous and Chaos Theory eventually brought the franchise to television animation, but neither could replicate the opportunity Universal had in 1993. And while the franchise continues producing new movies, there’s still plenty of room to revisit the original story, perhaps through a premium television adaptation with an entirely new cast. The original Jurassic Park taught us that just because you can doesn’t mean you should. It’s tempting, looking at this gorgeous trailer and the gloriously absurd adventures Kenner had planned, to think that Universal should have ignored that lesson.