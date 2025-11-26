Jurassic World Spinoff Creator Addresses Potential Sequel As Chaos Theory Ends [Exclusive]

2025 has been a banner year for the Jurassic World franchise. Universal helped kick off the movie season with Jurassic World Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson and Wicked‘s Jonathan Bailey, a sequel to Jurassic World Dominion that handed the reins over to a new group of characters looking to protect dinosaurs from people who mean to exploit them. The movie was a box-office smash, grossing over $800 million worldwide and reigniting the franchise’s fire on the big screen. That fire never left the small one, though, as a couple of animated series have ensured that there’s always enough dinosaur action to go around.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, with Jurassic World: Chaos Theory recently dropping its fourth and final season on Netflix. Showrunner Scott Kreamer sat down with ComicBook to discuss his show’s conclusion, including why it doesn’t connect to Rebirth.

“By the time Rebirth really got going, we were done writing the show,” he explained. “I got to see an early look at a script, but that was when I was in post-production, so yeah, this is pretty much our story wrapping up with Dominion. We always knew when we were getting to the end of the series, they didn’t want us to go past Dominion because at that point, I don’t think they knew that Rebirth was officially a thing.”

Kreamer isn’t distancing himself from the franchise now that Rebirth is the king of the jungle, though. He’s more than open to the idea of his characters returning, even if he’s no longer steering their ship.

“Yeah, there’s a lot you could do. There’s another 5-year time jump, so there are stories to be told,” he said. “I’m really happy with how this story wrapped up, but if we had one that we felt good enough about, you know, you got plenty of runway with our Camp Fam, or you know, there’s also plenty of things in Rebirth that you could tie to another cast of characters. So, sure, look, this has been 7 years of my life: super challenging, but super rewarding. I told everyone at the end of Camp Cretaceous that was it because I believed it, and then two weeks later, I had the idea for what would become Chaos Theory, so I’d never say never, but I think this most likely is it.”

Play video

Chaos Theory‘s Creator Kept His Ear to the Ground

Despite having to follow the road that the movies were building, Kreamer enjoyed discovering all the theories that his series spawned.

“I think I read one where Brooklynn was a clone… And there, as always, in the earlier seasons of this, that the handler was part raptor,” he said. “So, a lot of stuff like that – there was one where the kids were in a simulation. Look, I love that people even care enough to come up with these stories. If they’re invested enough to be positing their own theories, then I don’t care what they say, really.”

The fans were so tapped in that Kreamer even heard ideas that he wished he had been able to incorporate and ones that hit the nail on the head before he was ready to pull back the curtain.

“And I don’t have it on the tip of my tongue, but I remember being in an interview, and someone had posited a theory, and it was like ‘Yeah, that would have been pretty cool,’” he exclaimed. “I wish I could come up with what it was. So there are times… And there are definitely other times where it”s like ‘Ha, well, they’ll never see this coming,’ and then you see it, and it’s like, ‘Well, I guess someone did see it coming.’”

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is streaming on Netflix.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!