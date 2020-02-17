Jurassic World 3 Director Teases Baby Dinosaurs

Jurassic World 3 won’t arrive until 2021, but director Colin Trevorrow is already fighting dirty to make sure those theater seats get filled! In a new tweet sent out (at the time of writing this), Trevorrow gave Jurassic Park / Jurassic World fans a taste of some that would give Baby Yoda a run for his money: a picture of a baby dinosaur animatronic model! As you can see below, this very detailed and adorable dino-baby is taking things back to the classic Jurassic Park practical effects wizardry – this time brought to you by the animatronics team at John Nolan Studios!

Trevorrow previously teased this dino-baby model, but as he says in the post, the final product is now “Ready.” Take a look below at Jurassic World 3‘s dino-baby callback to the classic baby Triceratops moment in the original Jurassic Park – and get ready to swoon!

While we’re not dinosaur experts by any means, some cursory research points to this particular dino being a baby “Nasutoceratops,” an animal with a snout-like front and horns that often see it compared to modern cattle:

The fact that Nasutoceratops is an herbivore dino likened to cattle is an important distinction to make, given where Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom left things. Dinosaurs have been let out into wide, open, wild world of the modern U.S., with others having been sold on the international market. So, running across harmless, plant-grazing baby dinos in the wild will be a much different experience than, say, running across a raptor lurking in the bushes of your local park, while you’re out for a morning jog.

This baby dino is an especially nice callback to the original Jurassic Park, and would be a cute way to re-introduce us to Laura Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler, and/or Sam Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant. The original Jurassic Park stars are returning for Jurassic World 3, including Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm. That big casting announcement has gotten the fanbase hyped, big time, as for all the debate about Fallen Kingdom‘s ending, it admittedly set the stage perfectly for Grant, Alan, Ellie, and Ian to make a logical and interesting comeback.

After all, having repeatedly warned the world about the dangers brewing on Isla Nublar and the act of playing god for years, the ‘Jurassic Park Trio” now has to watch Malcom’s chaos theory manifest into a reality.

Jurassic World 3 hits theaters on June 11, 2021.