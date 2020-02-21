Chris Pratt Compares Jurassic World 3 to Avengers: Endgame

The upcoming Jurassic World sequel might be the third entry in this new trilogy of dinosaur films, but star Chris Pratt recently shared that the ways in which the film unites the series with the origins of the franchise will feel reminiscent of the experience of Avengers: Endgame. In the case of the final chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, only 10 years had passed since its debut before its culmination, while it will have been nearly three decades between the debut of Jurassic Park in 1993 and Jurassic World 3‘s release in 2021, a much more difficult feat to accomplish to offer a fulfilling adventure to long-time fans.

“This feels like [the end]. It’s got everybody,” Pratt recently revealed on The Ellen Show. “It’s got pretty much everybody in it, maybe I just blew it but I don’t care. I know that like all the cast from the original Jurassic Park is coming back and so it’s going to feel very much like how [Avengers:] Endgame brought everything together at Marvel.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The MCU made it clear to its cast from early on that the franchise would feature serialized storytelling, making it easier to enlist figures from its past for Endgame, while finding a way to organically intertwine the characters from the original trilogy of Jurassic Park films with the cast of this Jurassic World revival will pose a new set of challenges. With Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum all confirmed to be reprising their roles, we are left to speculate about what other members of the cast could potentially be returning that the actor “accidentally” revealed.

Filmmaker Colin Trevorrow directed 2015’s Jurassic World and, against all odds, the film became a major success with the ways in which it revived the familiar concept, with Trevorrow returning to direct this upcoming sequel. He previously revealed how he feels the new film feels more like the sixth entry in the entire franchise more than the third entry in the Jurassic World series.

“We’d have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm, and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down – again,” Trevorrow confirmed to Empire. “The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. Emily Carmichael and I call it ‘Jurassic Park VI’, because it is.”

Given how much time has passed since the original, finding the organic way to intertwine all the storylines comes with inherent difficulties.

“You start asking the most basic questions: who are these people now? What do they make of the new world they’re living in, and how do they feel about being part of its history?” Trevorrow pointed out. “Ultimately it will be in collaboration with the actors. They know and love these characters. We’ll do it together.“

Jurassic World 3 is set to land in theaters on June 11, 2021.

Do these remarks have you more excited for the film? Let us know in the comments below!