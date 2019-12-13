Jurassic World 3 Director Colin Trevorrow Reveals New Footage of Electronic Dinosaur

Jurassic World 3 director Colin Trevorrow on Friday shared behind-the-scenes footage showing off the test of an unfinished dinosaur animatronic. For the sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise, now in the works under working title Arcadia, Trevorrow is again utilizing a mix of practical effects — inspired by the works of Stan Winston — and CGI to bring dinosaurs to life once more as the planet finds itself under siege from the resurrected creatures who were unleashed on an unsuspecting world in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Animatronics and CGI were blended on both Trevorrow’s 2015 franchise relaunch Jurassic World and its J.A. Bayona-directed sequel, Fallen Kingdom, keeping with rules first established on Steven Spielberg’s original Jurassic Park:

“There will be animatronics for sure. We’ll follow the same general rule as all of the films in the franchise which is the animatronic dinosaurs are best used when standing still or moving at the hips or the neck,” Trevorrow previously told Jurassic Outpost ahead of Fallen Kingdom. “They can’t run or perform complex physical actions, and anything beyond that you go to animation. The same rules applied in Jurassic Park.”

The threequel is expected to utilize other special tricks used in Jurassic World, including motion capture and digitally enhanced prosthetics, a first for the franchise. As Trevorrow explained to Wired in 2015 of a scene depicting Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) interacting with a dying apatosaurus:

“We had a team of puppeteers using every tiny motor in this robot’s face. They drew a beautiful performance out of the actors — we couldn’t have done it with a computer,” he said, adding this mix of movie-making aims to convince audiences the should-be-extinct dinos are living, breathing creatures. “If you stop thinking about the fact these are visual effects or robots, then we’ve won.”

The effects will come together for a film described by trilogy star Pratt as “epic.”

“When I heard the pitch, I was blown away. I can’t believe we’re gonna make that movie,” Pratt previously told MTV News. “I can’t believe they found a way to deliver on the promise on the end of Fallen Kingdom. ‘Wait, what? The island is blown up, the animals are out, we can’t put them back in the box. What are we gonna do? How is, not only the dinosaurs, but this technology, moving forward, going to affect the planet?’ And we jump forward and it’s like, ‘Oh, oh right. Oh, damn.’ Colin’s been working his butt off on it and it’s going to be pretty epic.”

Jurassic World 3 opens June 11, 2021.