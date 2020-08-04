Jurassic World: Sam Neill Shares Photo of "Old Friend" as He Returns to Set

✖

Sam Neill is returning to the world of Jurassic Park and he's bringing an "old friend" along with him. The actor played Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III and is reprising the role for Jurassic World: Dominion. It seems he's getting back into costume as he shared and to Instagram a photo of Grant's signature hat. You can take a look below. This follows a post yesterday where Neill confirmed he'd be filming scenes as Grant for Dominion today. "Tomorrow I’m back in The Grant Hat and into the Whole Jurassic World," he wrote. "Terror knows no bounds."

On Twitter, Neill teased that he and co-stars would be filming an intense scene this week. "Hold onto your hats- gettin' my old one back on this week, and facing off dinosaurs once again. Best yet," Neill tweeted. "Excited and terrified- these things will kill ya."

Jurassic World: Dominion is in production amid the coronavirus pandemic. Jeff Goldblum, another star returning from the original Jurassic Park, explained the precautions that they're taking to keep the actors safe.

"We're headed, in about a week and a half, all of us, over to England, where there are protocols galore," Goldblum explained. "We're going to be very safe, I think. And we're going to shoot Jurassic World… They gave us 109 pages. They invested all their heart and soul, and a lot of money, into making sure that we're safe. I won't bore you with the details, but we're all going to be quarantined in a kind of a bubble, all the crew and all the cast. And testing and everything… We know it's a risky time, but we feel it's good. Sam Neill's there and Laura Dern and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard; Colin Trevorrow's directing, and there are gonna be some dinosaurs."

In an interview, director Colin Trevorrow stated, “For many of us, Dominion was already the biggest creative challenge of our lives, before the lockdown. The shooting schedule really worked to our advantage – the first four weeks we put to film were mostly sequences with dinosaurs in them. So that allowed us to get a head start on VFX and workshop some of the newer elements without the pressure of a looming deadline… I’m confident our guidelines will keep us safe. The hard part will be constructing a creative environment within all the precautions. Once the cameras roll, we have to forget our world and live in the world of the movie. That may take some practice.”

Jurassic World: Dominion opens June 11, 2021.

