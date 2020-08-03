Jurassic World: Dominion's Sam Neill Teases Massive Scene Being Filmed This Week

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

The upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion is set to unite the sprawling world of the Jurassic Park franchise, with star Sam Neill teasing that he's filming a major dinosaur showdown later this week. The upcoming film marks Neill's first involvement in the series since 2001's Jurassic Park III, but with Jeff Goldblum's appearance in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom being little more than a cameo, fans will surely be excited to know that Neill is returning in full force for an action-packed presence in the sequel. Jurassic World: Dominion is currently filming and is expected to hit theaters on June 11, 2021.

"Hold onto your hats- gettin' my old one back on this week , and facing off dinosaurs once again. Best yet," Neill shared on Twitter. "Excited and terrified- these things will kill ya."

He shared a photo of himself wearing the signature Alan Grant hat in Jurassic Park III, though noted, "I'm obviously a little more ...grizzled now."

Hold onto your hats- gettin' my old one back on this week , and facing off dinosaurs once again. Best yet .Excited and terrified- these things will kill ya. With @LauraDern @BryceDHoward @prattprattpratt #JeffGoldblum @colintrevorrow I'm obviously a little more ...grizzled now.. pic.twitter.com/zYtG5uadB2 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) August 2, 2020

In his previous two films, Neill's Alan Grant took on a number of intimidating animals, so for the actor to confirm that this film was the "best yet" is a promising tease of what to expect from the adventure. This will likely excite fans, as the actor has also previously teased that not only will he have a significant part, but so will original co-stars Laura Dern and Goldblum.

“We’re all the way through the film, Jeff, and me, and Laura,” Neill revealed to Yahoo of the trio's presence. He added that he "probably won’t be running quite as fast as I was 27 years ago!”

By the time the third film in the series debuted, the reception from fans and critics wasn't nearly as strong as it was for the previous two films. When Jurassic World debuted in 2015, it served not only as a continuation of the original series, but also a reboot featuring an almost entirely fresh cast. The gamble of that endeavor paid off, as the film went on to be one of the most successful movies in history, completely reviving interest in the franchise.

Stay tuned for details on Jurassic World: Dominion before it hits theaters on June 11, 2021.

