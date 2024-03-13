Sam Neill on His Jurassic Park Future: "Maybe That's It"

The actor hints that his time in the franchise has come to an end.

No plot details about the upcoming Jurassic World 4 have been released, though reports claim it will largely be a fresh reset for the series that won't lean on characters from previous entries, with star Sam Neill echoing those remarks by claiming his involvement in the action-packed franchise is a thing of the past. Not only is he ruling out a return to the series, but he shared that he's just as oblivious to what could happen in the upcoming film as fans are. Jurassic World 4 is set to be directed by Gareth Edwards and has a release date of July 2, 2025.

"All I know is what I see on social media, that I hardly ever look at. I have no idea what anyone's thinking at all," Neill confirmed to Forbes. "Look, I can obviously play tennis -- you see that in the show, but as far as running from dinosaurs, maybe that's it."

Neill appeared in the original 1993 Jurassic Park as Dr. Alan Grant, a role he would go on to reprise in Jurassic Park III. With that entry marking the first installment that wasn't based on the writings of author Michael Crichton, it fell short of its predecessors both with critics and audiences. More than a decade later, Colin Trevorrow stepped in as the series' director for Jurassic World.

To say that Trevorrow's 2015 movie, which starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, revived interest in the concept would be a bit of an understatement. While Jurassic Park III took in $368.8 million worldwide, Jurassic World went on to make $1.6 billion worldwide. That film's sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, brought back Pratt and Howard, while also offering a cameo from Jurassic Park star Jeff Goldblum.

In 2022, Trevorrow delivered audiences Jurassic World Dominion, an experience that served not only as a conclusion to the Jurassic World series, but also served as a sendoff to the events of the first three Jurassic Park films. This means that, in addition to starring Pratt and Howard, it offered substantial opportunities for original stars Neill and Goldblum, as well as Laura Dern.

Outside of the title, the upcoming Jurassic World 4 will also be connected to its predecessors in that it was written by original writer David Koepp.

Jurassic World 4 is set to hit theaters on July 2, 2025.

What do you think of the actor's remarks? Let us know in the comments!