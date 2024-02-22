Gareth Edwards Breaks Silence on Directing New Jurassic World Movie

The Jurassic World franchise is moving forward with its next movie, now that Universal has found the director to helm it. Gareth Edwards, the filmmaker behind Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Creator, and 2014's Godzilla, was hired by Universal to direct the next Jurassic World after talks fell through with David Leitch. On paper, Edwards seems like perfect fit for the Jurassic franchise, and he has made no secret of the fact that he adores the franchise.

On Tuesday night, hours after the news of Edwards' Jurassic hire, the director took part in a Collider FYC event for The Creator. He took the stage to talk about his most recent film and was obviously asked about Jurassic World. Edwards revealed that he was ready to take a break, but a Jurassic movie was the only project he would drop everything to work on.

"I was about to take a break and I started writing my next idea for a film and this is the only movie that would make me drop everything like a stone and dive right in," Edwards explained. "I love Jurassic Park. I think the first movie is a cinematic masterpiece... so this opportunity is like a dream to me. And to work with Frank Marshall and Universal and David Koepp, who's writing that script, I think they're all legends. So I'm just very excited."

Story details about this new Jurassic World are being kept under wraps, but the script is being written by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp. Original producer Frank Marshall has also returned to produce this new film. Steven Spielberg will serve as an executive producer for Amblin Entertainment.

This next Jurassic World is going to be a new chapter of the franchise overall, meaning that it won't be involving any of the characters from the previous installments. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reportedly aren't coming back for a fourth film. The same goes for original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, who all recently appeared in Jurassic World: Dominion.

While the Jurassic World movies didn't ever match the critical success of Spielberg's original 1993 hit, they were all incredible success stories at the box office. Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic World: Dominion all made over a billion dollars at the global box office.

Are you looking forward to seeing what Universal has in store for this next Jurassic World film? Let us know in the comments!