Jurassic World Actor Jake Johnson in Talks for Dominion Return

The next film in the Jurassic series called Jurassic World: Dominion will bring back many iconic characters from the original Jurassic Park movie including Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum. And while they'll be teaming up with the Jurassic World stars of Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, fans are hopeful that other familiar faces will return to the franchise. While it was previously announced Jake Johnson would be reprising his role as Lowery Cruthers, the comedic tech guru who worked with Howard's Claire Dearing and helped stop the threat of InGen's military aspirations in the original film.

But Johnson was meant to film before the coronavirus pandemic interrupted all productions, and the actor is in high demand with his new Netflix series Hoops as well as the second season of his ABC drama Stumptown; these commitments could jeopardize his planned role in Jurassic World: Dominion.

"I was getting ready to go out and then this pandemic hit and so everything got pushed and the schedule got rearranged, and now we’re trying to figure it out because obviously I’m in Stumptown and we’re going into Season 2 of that," Johnson said to Collider. "So we’re figuring out the scheduling and how and if we can make it work. But Colin Trevorrow, the director, is a good friend, we’re old friends and we’ve been talking a lot and we’re trying to figure out how to do it."

Johnson previously starred in Trevorrow's first feature film Safety Not Guaranteed alongside Aubrey Plaza and Mark Duplass, so his relationship with the director stretches back nearly a decade. The actor said that he has had humorous discussions with Trevorrow over where his character would be in life during the events of Jurassic World: Dominion.

"It’s funny because Colin and I had the same talk where we said everything is getting really tricky but there’s something we don’t wanna just throw away. If this is the big finale and everybody’s coming back, there would be something amiss if Lowery didn’t at least make an appearance," Johnson said.

The actor went on to joke that he suggested his character have a ponytail, tattoos, and a cigarette addiction after surviving the dinosaur attack but that, luckily, Trevorrow ignored his ideas.

Jurassic World: Dominon is now back in production and is currently on track to premiere in theaters on June 11, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.