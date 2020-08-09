Jurassic World: Dominion Director Teases Return to Isla Sorna in New Set Photo

✖

It looks like Jurassic World: Dominion will return to Isla Sorna, the site of The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III. Following photos from some of the film's cast, director Colin Trevorrow shared a photo from the set of Jurassic World: Dominion with the Jurassic Outpost website. The photo shows a cold storage container marked for "Site B Isla Sorna." Isla Sorna is the island where InGen, John Hammond's company, would breed new dinosaurs before transporting them to Isla Nublar, the site of Jurassic Park. The viral marketing for Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom suggested that genetics work was still taking place on Isla Sorna. It looks like Jurassic World: Dominion may bring that work to the forefront.

Jurassic World: Dominion is in production amid the coronavirus pandemic. Jeff Goldblum, one fo the stars returning from the original Jurassic Park, explained the precautions that they're taking to keep the actors safe.

"We're headed, in about a week and a half, all of us, over to England, where there are protocols galore," Goldblum explained. "We're going to be very safe, I think. And we're going to shoot Jurassic World… They gave us 109 pages. They invested all their heart and soul, and a lot of money, into making sure that we're safe. I won't bore you with the details, but we're all going to be quarantined in a kind of a bubble, all the crew and all the cast. And testing and everything… We know it's a risky time, but we feel it's good. Sam Neill's there and Laura Dern and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard; Colin Trevorrow's directing, and there are gonna be some dinosaurs."

In an interview, Trevorrow stated, “For many of us, Dominion was already the biggest creative challenge of our lives, before the lockdown. The shooting schedule really worked to our advantage – the first four weeks we put to film were mostly sequences with dinosaurs in them. So that allowed us to get a head start on VFX and workshop some of the newer elements without the pressure of a looming deadline… I’m confident our guidelines will keep us safe. The hard part will be constructing a creative environment within all the precautions. Once the cameras roll, we have to forget our world and live in the world of the movie. That may take some practice.”

Jurassic World: Dominion opens June 11, 2021.

