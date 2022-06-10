Jurassic World’s Andy Buckley Shares Update on Dominion Involvement

✖

Andy Buckley is best known for playing David Wallace on The Office, and ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with the actor about the beloved sitcom now that it's available to stream on Peacock. Of course, we couldn't speak to Buckley without bringing up Jurassic World. The actor played Scott in the film, husband to Judy Greer's Karen and father to Zach and Gray, the main boys played by Nick Robinson and Ty Simpkins. Considering they're the family of Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing, we asked Buckley if we'd be seeing them again in the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion.

"I'm probably not supposed to say anything but the quick answer is no," Buckley shared. "So it doesn't matter. If I was, I guess I couldn't say that. I think there was a time, there was a time I was in it but then I think I got... You know, during rewrites." The actor did go on to say that he was looking forward to the third installment.

While Buckley did not mention the rest of his onscreen family, we're willing to bet they won't be a part of the film either. The movie is already set to feature many actors, including the original Jurassic Park trio: Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill. Recently, director Colin Trevorrow teased what fans can expect from the original cast members in the upcoming movie.

"This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning," Trevorrow previously told reporters. "It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."

Jurassic World: Dominion will also see the return of Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Jake Johnson as Lowery Cruthers, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, and Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson. Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, Mamoudou Athie, and DeWanda Wise have also been cast in currently-unknown roles.

You can watch our full interview with Andy Buckley in the video at the top of the page.

For now, Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.