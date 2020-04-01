Jurassic World Star Bryce Dallas Howard Just Gave Her Character a Drastic Makeover

With the threat of the novel coronavirus sweeping the world, tons of places have been shut down, including movie sets. One big film on the list to halt production is Jurassic World: Dominion. Since the news hit that the film was being put on hold, director Colin Trevorrow took to Instagram to reveal he’s still actively working on the movie from home. There have also been some eerie shots the film’s abandoned set surfacing online. Since the movie is on hold for a bit, one of the film’s leads decided to make a change to their look. Bryce Dallas Howard, who plays Claire Deering in the Jurassic World movies, just shared a photo of her new fuchsia hair.

“I’m sure @jurassicworld won’t mind I changed Claire’s hair to fuchsia — what do you think?,” Howard wrote. “Beautiful!,” the official Jurassic World account replied. Some celebrities chimed in, too: “Beauty❤️,” Viola Davis wrote. It doesn’t look like Trevorrow has seen the new look yet, but we’re willing to bet Claire’s hair will be back to the normal red in Dominion. You can check out Howard’s new ‘do in the post below:

In addition to Howard, there are tons of exciting people involved with Jurassic World: Dominion, including her co-star, Chris Pratt. The movie will also see the return of Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum, and feature Jake Johnson and Omar Sy, who appeared in Jurassic World but not Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The new movie is also set to feature franchise newcomers DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, and Dichen Lachman. Recently, BD Wong teased his villainous return after appearing in the last two films. Trevorrow recently broke down how and why they finally decided to get the original gang back together, and why it didn’t happen sooner.

“We’d have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down – again,” Trevorrow said regarding their absence in the first film. “The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. Emily Carmichael and I call it Jurassic Park VI because it is.”

“You start asking the most basic questions: who are these people now?” Trevorrow said. “What do they make of the new world they’re living in, and how do they feel about being part of its history? Ultimately it will be in collaboration with the actors. They know and love these characters. We’ll do it together.”

For now, Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to hit theaters on June 11th, 2021.