Jurassic World: Dominion Star Pays Tribute to Famous "Clever Girl" Line With Mask Photo

Jurassic World: Dominion was one of the many films whose productions were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic and while the movie is expected to resume filming soon, one of its stars is one of the many celebrities speaking out on the importance of wearing a mask. Bryce Dallas Howard, who plays Claire Deering in the Jurassic World movies, recently shared a picture of her mask, which is a throwback to the original Jurassic Park. Whether you're a raptor going after your prey or a person wearing a mask during a pandemic, you have one important thing in common... You're a "clever girl!"

"Clever girls wear masks and clever people wear masks 😷 Wearing a mask is one way to take care of yourself, the ones you love, and all those around you! #wearamask #besafe ♥️," Howard wrote. You can check out her tweet below:

Clever girls wear masks and clever people wear masks 🦖😷 Wearing a mask is one way to take care of yourself, the ones you love, and all those around you! #wearamask #besafe ♥️ pic.twitter.com/YDpRoxw1Lk — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) July 2, 2020

In addition to Howard, there are tons of exciting people involved with Jurassic World: Dominion, including her co-star, Chris Pratt. The movie will also see the return of Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum, and feature Jake Johnson and Omar Sy, who appeared in Jurassic World but not Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The new movie is also set to feature franchise newcomers DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, and Dichen Lachman. Recently, BD Wong teased his villainous return after appearing in the last two films. Director Colin Trevorrow recently broke down how and why they finally decided to get the original gang back together, and why it didn't happen sooner.

“We’d have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down – again,” Trevorrow said regarding their absence in the first film. “The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. Emily Carmichael and I call it Jurassic Park VI because it is."

“You start asking the most basic questions: who are these people now?" Trevorrow said. "What do they make of the new world they’re living in, and how do they feel about being part of its history? Ultimately it will be in collaboration with the actors. They know and love these characters. We’ll do it together.”

For now, Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to hit theaters on June 11th, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.