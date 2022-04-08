Jurassic World: Dominion Cast Divided on New Empire Magazine Covers

Yesterday, Empire Magazine teased their upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion cover, and today they revealed that there are actually two covers. One cover features Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm) while the other cover showcases Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) along with franchise newcomers DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie.

“Hold onto your butts! The epic cast (and dinosaurs) of Jurassic World Dominion assemble for Empire’s world-exclusive cover shoot, more than 65 million years in the making. The first of two world-exclusive collectible covers see the original stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum reunite. On sale Thursday 14 April. Find out more and pre-order a copy at empireonline.com. Photography by Art Streiber,” Empire captioned their first post on Instagram. You can check out the Jurassic Park cover below:

“Bigger. Louder. More teeth. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard join newcomers DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie on the second of two world-exclusive collectible Jurassic World Dominion covers,” they added in their second post. You can check out the newer cast in the photo below:

There’s also a special subscriber cover. “The subscriber cover for the Jurassic World Dominion issue sees Empire suspended in amber alongside one of the mosquitoes that started it all. Illustrated exclusively for Empire by Matt Dartford,” Empire explained. You can view that cover below:

Many cast members have shared the covers with great captions of their own.

“Jeff, Laura & me aka ‘The Legacy Cast.’ 65 million years old. Oh wait, that’s just me. Jeff & Laura are mere puppies. I’ve seen the film & it will BLOW YOU AWAY. In Cinemas June 10. Don’t forget your heart meds first, ok?,” Neill wrote on Twitter.

“We’re back!” Dern added on Instagram.

“Welcome to the #JurassicWorldDominion Crew,” Howard posted.

“Thank you @empiremagazine & @aspictures for capturing a dream made real!!!” Wise posted.

In a previous interview, director Colin Trevorrow explained why they waited so long to bring back the original trio.

“This is the movie that I’ve been waiting to make from the beginning,” Trevorrow told reporters. “It’s the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we’ve really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It’s very exciting for me. I’m having the time of my life.”

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10th.