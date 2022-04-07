Jurassic World: Dominion Star Teases Upcoming Empire Magazine Cover

When it comes to the biggest movies of the year, Empire Magazine usually delivers exciting content. There’s a lot to look forward to in 2022, including Jurassic World: Dominion, which will mark the first of the franchise since 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The new movie will see the return of Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) as well as original Jurassic Park stars, Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). The film is also set to feature some franchise newcomers, including DeWanda Wise (The Harder They Fall, She’s Gotta Have It). Wise has been sharing some fun Jurassic World content on social media, and her latest post is a tease of Empire Magazine‘s upcoming coverage.

“COMING SOON…,” Empire Magazine captioned their post. “They do move in herds,” the official account for Jurassic World joked in the comments. “A little tease…,” Wise captioned her own post. You can check out the photo, which features the shadows of the main cast, below:

Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of director Colin Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer. In addition to the aforementioned stars, Jurassic World: Dominion also features BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Emmy-nominee Mamoudou Athie (Oh Jerome, No), and Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.). Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the Jurassic World Dominion screenplay with Trevorrow. They worked from a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

In a previous interview, Trevorrow explained why they waited so long to bring back the original trio.

“This is the movie that I’ve been waiting to make from the beginning,” Trevorrow told reporters. “It’s the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we’ve really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It’s very exciting for me. I’m having the time of my life.”

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10th.