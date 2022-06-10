Jurassic World: Dominion’s Director and Composer Share Score Updates Which Feature… Kermit the Frog?

✖

Last year, it was announced that composer Michael Giacchino would return to the Jurassic World franchise to score the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion. Giacchino has been sharing updates on Dominion's score over the last week on Instagram and he's not the only one. The film's director, Colin Trevorrow, also shared an image from a recording session and it featured a surprising guest... Kermit the Frog!

"Recording at Abbey Road with distanced @M_Giacchino and guest," Trevorrow wrote. You can check out the post below:

While it's unclear why Kermit was present for a recording session, we can't help but hope it means he's going to pop up in Dominion. That seems very, very unlikely but we can dream! Giacchino has also shared some fun posts this week, including a little peek at a dinosaur with sheet music. "Day 4 of the Jurassic World Dominion scoring sessions... Recording at Abbey Road in London and monitoring from my studio LA," he wrote. You can check that post out below:

While the classic Jurassic Park score was done by John Williams, Giacchino took over for both Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. In addition to Dominion, Giacchino will also be scoring Matt Reeves' highly-anticipated DC movie, The Batman.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to star Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Larua Dern as Ellie Sattler, Sam Neill as Alan Grant, Jeff Goldblum as Iain Malcolm, Jake Johnson as Lowery Cruthers, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, and Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson. Dichen Lachman and Scott Haze have also been added with Athie and Wise in currently unknown roles.

"We’d have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm, and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down – again," Trevorrow said regarding the original trio's absence in Jurassic World. "The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. Emily Carmichael and I call it Jurassic Park VI because it is."

What do you think Kermit the Frog was doing at the recording session for Jurassic World: Dominion? Tell us in the comments!

For now, Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.