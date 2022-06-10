Jurassic World Dominion Director Colin Trevorrow Says Legacy Cast Help Shaped Their Characters' Stories

✖

Jurassic World: Dominion is hitting theatres next month, and fans are especially excited to see the return of original Jurassic Park stars, Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). ComicBook.com recently spoke with Goldblum, who compared making the movie to going to a high school reunion. We also asked director Colin Trevorrow if he had any requirements for the legacy cast, and he revealed he reached out to the actors to see what they envisioned for their characters nearly 30 years after the original film.

"I came in with questions for the actors. And for me, I had a feeling of what I would want to see as a fan, but I wanted to know what Laura Dern, where she felt Ellie Sattler would be at this point in her life and what Sam Neil felt. And I respect these actors so much as the authorities of the characters they play more than I could ever be. And so, there was a lot of listening that went on and what you're seeing is a result of those conversations. And all of those scenes are moments that they believed in. They felt comfortable playing. And I think that's why it works, is because you can tell that's what they want their character to be doing," Trevorrow shared.

In a previous interview, Trevorrow explained why they waited so long to bring back the original trio.

"This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning," Trevorrow told reporters. "It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."

Jurassic World Dominion is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10th.